Deutsche Telekom welcomes sale of T-Shares to Blackstone by KfW

Block of around 4.5 percent of the outstanding shares changed hands - German Government and KfW intend to remain largest Telekom shareholder Deutsche Telekom expressedly welcomes today's announced sale of approximately 192 million shares, which represents about 4.5 percent of Deutsche Telekom's outstanding shares, from Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW) to the private investment group Blackstone. CEO Kai-Uwe Ricke commented: "We are very pleased to have gained in Blackstone a shareholder with demonstrated expertise in the telecommunications sector. This also implies a further broadening of the shareholder base of Deutsche Telekom." As a result of this transaction, the combined share of the German government and KfW will decrease to approximately 33%.

As part of a lock-up agreement with KfW, Blackstone has committed itself to hold the acquired shares for at least two years. "This lock-up agreement in connection with the statement, that KfW is not to sell any Deutsche Telekom shares for at least one year and that the German Government and the KfW intend to remain the largest Deutsche Telekom shareholder, signalizes confidence in the company and clearly addresses the so-called stock overhang issue," Karl-Gerhard Eick, CFO of Deutsche Telekom concluded.