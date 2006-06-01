Federal Court dismisses appeals against the merger of T-Online into Deutsche Telekom

Federal Court of Justice dismisses appeals in release proceedings against the merger of T-Online into Deutsche Telekom. The Federal Court of Justice today cleared the way for the merger of T-Online International AG into Deutsche Telekom AG.

The Federal Court of Justice today dismissed the appeals against the Higher Regional Court ruling brought forward during the so-called release proceedings against the merger as inadmissible.

The Higher Regional Court had ruled that the lawsuits filed by several T-Online shareholders against the resolution of the shareholders' meeting passed on April 29, 2005 approving the merger of T-Online into Deutsche Telekom do not stand in the way of the entry of the merger in the commercial registers at the locations of the registered offices of both companies.

The Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom, Kai-Uwe Ricke, welcomed the decision of the Federal Court of Justice, saying: "I am very pleased that this decision of the Court brings us an important step further along our path towards optimizing the structure of the Deutsche Telekom Group. Once the merger has been finalized, the Broadband/Fixed Network strategic business area will finally be able to address the market with its strengths combined. But the real winner is the customer: It is the customer who will receive fully integrated products, service from a single source, and simple, transparent structures."

The merger will take effect once it has been entered in the commercial registers.