Merger of T-Online International AG into Deutsche Telekom AG effective

The merger of T-Online International AG into Deutsche Telekom AG was today entered in the relevant commercial registers. As such, the merger of T-Online International AG into Deutsche Telekom AG has now taken effect. The entry of the merger in the relevant commercial registers makes the T-Online shareholders Deutsche Telekom shareholders. Shares in T-Online International AG will therefore cease to be listed at the end of today. For technical reasons it is not possible for T-Online shares to be exchanged for Deutsche Telekom shares immediately. In order to ensure uninterrupted trading, conversion rights for new Deutsche Telekom shares will be traded under the current international securities identification number (ISIN DE 000 555 770 6) for several weeks from tomorrow. Existing shares in T-Online are expected to be exchanged for shares in Deutsche Telekom in about six weeks at the ratio agreed in the merger agreement of 25 T-Online shares to 13 Deutsche Telekom shares.