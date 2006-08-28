Deutsche Telekom AG completes share buy-back program

On August 25, 2006, Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, ISIN DE0005557508, has completed the share buy-back program, which was launched on August 14, 2006. By August 25, 2006, a total of 62,730,182 (in words: sixty two million seven hundred thirty thousand one hundred eighty two) shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 160,589,265.92 (in words: one hundred sixty million five hundred eighty nine thousand two hundred sixty five Euro ninety two cents) and thus approximately 1.4 percent of the share capital had been repurchased at an average price of EUR 11.29 for a total consideration of EUR 708,334,785.39.

The Management Board of Deutsche Telekom AG resolved to cancel the acquired shares in order to avoid that the merger with the T Online International AG would permanently result in an increased number of shares of Deutsche Telekom AG. The Supervisory Board approved the cancellation. The corresponding reduction of the share capital will be filed shortly for entry into the Commercial Register. Upon effectiveness of the share capital decrease, the share capital registered in the Commercial Register will amount to EUR 10,747,079,431.68 (in words: ten billion seven hundred forty seven million seventy nine thousand four hundred thirty one Euro sixty eight ents).