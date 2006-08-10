Management Board of the Deutsche Telekom AG resolves share buyback and cancellation

On August 10, 2006, the Management Board of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, ISIN DE0005557508, resolved to exercise the authorization granted by the General Shareholders Meeting on May 3, 2006 to repurchase own shares and to cancel the shares according to sec. 71 para. 1 No. 8 AktG. The Supervisory Board approved the cancellation.

In total, 62.730.182 shares of the company are to be repurchased; that corresponds with the number of shares, which were newly issued in the course of the merger of T-Online International AG with Deutsche Telekom AG, i.e. approximately 1.4 percent of the current share capital. The share buyback is carried out for the sole purpose of cancelling the acquired own shares with the consequence of reducing the share capital.

The shares will be repurchased through Xetra trading of Deutsche Börse AG (Frankfurt/Main stock exchange) only. In compliance with the resolution of the General Shareholders Meeting, the price per share will amount to 95-105 percent of the market price of the share determined by the opening auction of the respective trading day in Xetra trade of Deutsche Börse AG.

The buyback will be carried out lead-managed by a credit institution which makes its trading decisions in relation to the issuer's shares independently of, and without influence by, the issuer with regard to the timing of the purchases.

The buyback will be launched on the trading day on the trade opening of which the publication of the report on the first half of 2006 and the disclosure according to art. 4 para. 1 subpara. 1 of the Regulation (EU) Nr. 2273/2003 of the Commission dd. December 22, 2003 will have been effected. Thus, the buyback is expected to commence on August 14, 2006 and will end not later than September 30, 2006.

Prior to the start of trading, further details with respect to the share buyback programme will be specified in a separate announcement. The buyback will be carried out in compliance with sec. 14 para. 2, 20a para. 3 WpHG in connection with the Regulation (EU) No. 2273/2003 of the Commission dd. December 22, 2003.