Deutsche Telekom stabilizes its business in Germany and grows in mobile communications

During the third quarter of 2007, Deutsche Telekom stabilized its business in Germany and recorded further growth internationally, primarily with its mobile communications activities. While the Group’s total revenue in the first three quarters rose by 2.8 percent year-on-year to EUR 46.7 billion, its international revenue improved by 14.4 percent. At EUR 23.7 billion, Deutsche Telekom’s international revenue consequently accounts for roughly half (50.7 percent) of its total revenue. The cost savings imposed to help achieve the strategic goal of improving competitiveness in Germany started to take effect in the third quarter, with the Group as a whole recording adjusted EBITDA of EUR 14.7 billion in the first three quarters of the financial year and posting a slight year-on-year improvement in the third quarter at EUR 5.1 billion. “We are fully on track to meet our targets for 2007,” said René Obermann, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG.

Deutsche Telekom expects to meet its adjusted EBITDA forecast of around EUR 19 billion for the financial year and has almost reached its target of EUR 6 billion ahead of schedule with free cash flow amounting to EUR 5.8 billion at the end of the third quarter. The Group therefore anticipates that its free cash flow (before payment of dividends) will actually exceed projections and reach around EUR 6.5 billion in 2007.

Deutsche Telekom also continued to improve its competitiveness through product marketing. The Broadband/Fixed Network business area attracted 48 percent of all new broadband customers in the German market, slightly surpassing the projected 40 to 45 percent for the full year. The Mobile Communications business area also posted significant customer growth: globally, the number of customers increased by over 7 million to 113.7 million compared with the end of 2006. In the Business Customers segment, T-Systems recorded a slight year-on-year increase in revenue generated outside Germany thanks to international contracts and the consolidation of gedas.

Implementation of strategic goals: focus, fix and grow In addition to becoming more competitive in Germany, Deutsche Telekom continued to successfully implement its ‘focus, fix and grow’ strategy in the third quarter, furthering its policy of growing with mobile communications by acquiring France Telecom’s mobile communications operations in the Netherlands (Orange NL) and entering into an agreement to acquire SunCom in the United States and thus boosting its presence on international markets. At the same time, Deutsche Telekom increased its operating earnings from mobile communications, expanding its EBITDA margin both year-on-year and compared with the previous two quarters. The main driver of this growth was T-Mobile UK, which recorded an EBITDA margin of 29.2 percent in the third quarter, up from 23.4 percent in the second quarter. The Mobile Communications business area boosted its revenue by almost 10 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2007. Revenue rose by 9.9 percent organically and through acquisitions to EUR 25.9 billion, compared with EUR 23.6 billion in the first nine months of 2006. “Our growth story in mobile communications is working. And we expect it to stay that way,” said René Obermann.

With regard to the mobilization of the Internet Web 2.0, the number of customers using web’n’walk – T-Mobile’s mobile Internet service – in Europe increased by 413,000 customers in a single quarter, expanding the customer base to 2.8 million. Revenues from mobile Internet and data use surged 42 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters to EUR 1.4 billion. “We expect the launch of the iPhone in Germany to give us a further edge over our competitors and that this first-class product will further promote data usage in mobile communications,” emphasized René Obermann. In its Broadband/Fixed Network business, Deutsche Telekom reinforced its Internet position by increasing its stake in ImmobilienScout24, Germany’s leading real estate portal.

Overview of key indicators – outlook Deutsche Telekom’s adjusted net profit decreased by 27.5 percent to EUR 2.2 billion after nine months. The reported net profit of EUR 1.3 billion was some two-thirds below the 2006 figure. Special factors played a key role in this decline. The consolidation of PTC and tele.ring increased depreciation and amortization by EUR 0.6 billion while the 2008 corporate tax reform resulted in deferred tax assets being adjusted downward by EUR 0.7 billion. In addition, earnings in the previous year were boosted by the gain on the disposal of Celcom (EUR 0.2 billion) and by an adjustment of deferred tax assets in the United States (EUR 1.3 billion). In light of the strong balance sheet, positive net income, and the strong free cash flow generation Deutsche Telekom is committed to an attractive dividend policy for the company’s shareholders.

Next year, adjusted EBITDA will be impacted by the increase in expenditure related to rolling out the next-generation of mobile technology in the United States (3G) and for the expansion of broadband services such as Entertain in Germany. The Group therefore expects adjusted EBITDA to remain stable compared with the current financial year. This also applies to the free cash flow before payment of dividends which is expected to reach the higher level recorded in 2007.

The business areas at a glance Mobile Communications

T-Mobile reported sustained robust growth in Germany with respect to contract customers, where the proportion of new customers rose by 39.4 percent year-on-year to 577,000 in the first three quarters of 2007. This development is chiefly attributable to the success of the Max flat rate, which attracted 272,000 net additions in the third quarter alone. By the end of September, a total of 811,000 customers had opted for this rate. The number of T-Mobile@home customers also increased substantially, climbing almost 150 percent year-on-year to over 1.8 million at the end of the third quarter. T-Mobile plans to strengthen its footprint in the German market with other innovative products. MyFaves was introduced in Germany in early October following its successful launch in the United States. The exclusive rights to market the iPhone have secured Deutsche Telekom an attractive product for its operations in Germany.

On account of the tough price competition on the German market, the positive customer development in the first three quarters was unable to make up for the dip in revenue at T-Mobile Deutschland, which was down 2.7 percent year-on-year at around EUR 6.0 billion. The drop in revenue also impacted EBITDA in Germany. T-Mobile reported adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.2 billion for the first three quarters, a shortfall of 11 percent compared with the same period in 2006. On the back of the cost savings achieved, T-Mobile Deutschland’s EBITDA margin improved to 37.7 percent in the third quarter from 36.9 percent in the second quarter of 2007.

International business on a growth course – encouraging developments at T-Mobile UK The number of mobile customers internationally rose by around 4.2 million in total during the first three quarters of the year. 3.7 million of these were contract customers, who account for around 88 percent of the net additions. Business at T-Mobile USA was particularly encouraging: with 2.7 million net additions so far this year, 73 percent of whom are contract customers. One of the main success factors in the United States is the MyFaves rate, which had almost five times as many customers at September 30, 2007, as at the end of 2006. 3.6 million customers are currently on this rate. The national companies in Eastern Europe and T-Mobile UK also reported customer growth compared with the previous year. The Flext rate continued to be in high demand in the United Kingdom, with 170,000 customers signing up for this calling plan in the third quarter alone. The number of Flext customers has therefore doubled compared with the end of September 2006 to 2 million.

The customer growth recorded outside of Germany is also reflected to a considerable extent in T-Mobile’s revenue. All national companies except for Germany increased their revenue to a total of EUR 20.1 billion in the first three quarters of the year, an increase of 14.3 percent year-on-year, due also to the first-time consolidation of PTC and tele.ring. This growth in international revenue is reflected in EBITDA as well. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 23.0 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of the year. T-Mobile UK made a substantial contribution to this growth: over the nine-month period, the adjusted EBITDA margin rose disproportionately to revenue by 4.2 percentage points to 24.1 percent, and was as high as 29.2 percent in the third quarter. The buoyant growth is also being sustained in the United States. In the first nine months of the year, revenue at T-Mobile USA rose by 4.5 percent to EUR 10.6 billion, while EBITDA improved by 5.6 percent to around EUR 3.0 billion. On a dollar basis, the improvement in financial results was even more apparent: revenue growth of 12.8 percent and EBITDA up 14.1 percent over the first three quarters. The positive development of the mobile communications business in Eastern Europe is continuing to make a substantial contribution to business outside Germany as well.

Broadband/Fixed Network In the Broadband/Fixed Network business area, there are signs that the ‘focus, fix and grow’ strategy is taking effect in Germany: in spite of the fierce competition and the considerable pressure it is under due to the regulatory framework, this business area succeeded in becoming more competitive. Although adjusted EBITDA in the Broadband/Fixed Network strategic business area was down 14.9 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters, adjusted EBITDA in Germany in the third quarter remained stable at around EUR 1.7 billion compared with the first and second quarters of 2007.

New customer growth with regard to broadband lines and complete packages continued to develop positively in Germany. At just under 48 percent, the percentage of new customers who had opted for broadband lines exceeded the projected target of 40 to 45 percent for the full year 2007. The number of broadband customers thus rose by 480,000 in the third quarter. As a result, 8.5 million customers in Germany now have a broadband line from T-Home. On the basis of resale offers, 3.5 million DSL lines are now technically operated by T-Home although marketed by competitors. As such, the number of DSL lines in Germany increased by around 28 percent year-on-year to more than 12 million. By the reporting date, approximately 9 million customers had also opted for one of the complete packages – an increase of around 1.5 million customers compared with the first six months of the year. Entertain – T-Home’s TV entertainment product – proved its suitability for the mass market with its relaunch at IFA and had been ordered by some 50,000 customers by the end of the third quarter.

The less positive revenue development is mainly attributable to the decline in call revenues and the loss of lines in Germany. 497,000 lines were lost in the third quarter; less than in the first two quarters, when 588,000 and 516,000 respectively were lost to competitors or substituted by mobile communications. Total revenue fell by 7.0 percent in the first three quarters of 2007 to EUR 17.1 billion. Outside Germany, the Broadband/Fixed Network business area nevertheless increased its revenue by 2.8 percent to EUR 2.1 billion compared with the first nine months of 2006.

T-Systems International and domestic revenue trends also differed in the Business Customers segment. The international business, for example, reported a further revenue increase of 8.3 percent in the first nine months of 2007. In Germany, revenue fell by 10.3 percent year-on-year to EUR 7.0 billion in the first three quarters. This reflects the ongoing decline in prices, in both IT and telecommunications.

Total revenue in the Business Customers segment amounted to EUR 8.8 billion in the first nine months of 2007, down 7.0 percent compared with the same period in 2006. By contrast, net revenue decreased by just 3.1 percent to EUR 6.6 billion. The disproportionately large drop in internal revenue clearly demonstrates the contribution T-Systems makes to cutting the Group’s costs.

T-Systems’ adjusted EBITDA decreased by 18.3 percent in the first nine months to EUR 0.8 million; the decline in the third quarter, however, was only 9.3 percent compared with the same period in 2006. The slowing of this decline in the course of the year shows that T-Systems has successfully implemented its various cost saving and efficiency enhancement programs.

New orders in the Business Customers segment dropped slightly by 4.6 percent in the first three quarters of the year. Nevertheless, T-Systems won new high-revenue orders in and outside Germany, e.g., with alphyra, the Irish specialist in transaction systems; Schufa, the service provider for credit information; the energy utility Rätia; and the aviation company Jet Aviation.

The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance*:

Q3 2007 millions of € Q3 2006 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2007 millions of € Q1-Q3 2006 millions of € Change % FY 2006 millions of € Net revenue 15,693 15,480 1.4 46,721 45,452 2.8 61,347 - Domestic 7,609 8,386 (9.3) 23,026 24,733 (6.9) 32,460 - International 8,084 7,094 14.0 23,695 20,719 14.4 28,887 Profit (loss) before income taxes 1,212 1,288 (5.9) 3,519 4,389 (19.8) 2,604 Adjusted profit before income taxes 1,638 1,646 (0.5) 4,189 4,711 (11.1) 5,564 Net profit 259 1,955 (86.8) 1,326 4,063 (67.4) 3,165 Adjusted net profit 1,058 990 6.9 2,195 3,026 (27.5) 3,850 EBITDA 4,920 4,741 3.8 14,276 14,378 (0.7) 16,321 EBITDA adjusted for special factors 5,132 5,099 0.6 14,716 14,886 (1.1) 19,434 Net cash from operating activities 5,137 3,563 44.2 10,352 9,258 11.8 14,222 Free cash flow before payment of dividends 1) 3,566 1,667 n.a. 5,837 3,829 52.4 2,983 Investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill) 1,686 1,950 (13.5) 5,293 5,919 (10.6) 11,806 Net debt at balance sheet date 36,502 38,269 (4.6) 39,555 Number of employees at balance sheet date 241,589 250,483 (3.6) 248,800

1) Since the beginning of the 2007 financial year, Deutsche Telekom has defined free cash flow as cash generated from operations less interest paid and net cash outflows for investments in intangible assets (excluding goodwill) and property, plant and equipment. Prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly. For calculation and more detailed definition of free cash flow, please refer to the chapter “Reconciliation of pro forma figures” posted on Deutsche Telekom’s website (www.telekom.com) under “Investor Relations.”

Mobile Communications at a glance*:

Q3 2007 millions of € Q3 2006 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2007 millions of € Q1-Q3 2006 millions of € Change % FY 2006 millions of € Total revenue 8,875 8,169 8.6 25,925 23,600 9.9 32,040 Net revenue 8,694 7,979 9.0 25,412 23,061 10.2 31,308 Profit (loss) from operations 1,356 1,390 (2.4) 3,719 3,528 5.4 4,504 EBITDA 2,935 2,677 9.6 8,197 7,320 12.0 9,862 Adjusted EBITDA 2,938 2,682 9.5 8,227 7,325 12.3 9,902 Average number of employees 62,630 54,055 15.9 61,549 52,723 16.7 54,124

Broadband/Fixed Network at a glance*:

Q3 2007 millions of € Q3 2006 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2007 millions of € Q1-Q3 2006 millions of € Change % FY 2006 millions of € Total revenue 5,626 6,167 (8.8) 17,113 18,398 (7.0) 24,515 - Domestic 5,002 5,493 (8.9) 15,096 16,402 (8.0) 21,835 - International 632 674 (6.2) 2,052 1,996 2.8 2,680 Net revenue 4,712 5,150 (8.5) 14,409 15,317 (5.9) 20,366 Profit (loss) from operations 947 1,143 (17.1) 2,852 3,681 (22.5) 3,356 EBITDA 1,861 2,066 (9.9) 5,600 6,532 (14.3) 7,195 Adjusted EBITDA 1,968 2,233 (11.9) 5,743 6,751 (14.9) 8,748 Average number of employees 96,678 107,159 (9.8) 98,818 107,915 (8.4) 107,006

Since January 1, 2007, reporting of Magyar Telekom has included a further breakdown of results into the business areas Business Customers and Group Headquarters & Shared Services. In previous periods, these results were reported under Broadband/Fixed Network. Prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly.

Business Customers at a glance*:

Q3 2007 millions of € Q3 2006 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2007 millions of € Q1-Q3 2006 millions of € Change % FY 2006 millions of € Total revenue 2,917 3,174 (8.1) 8,785 9,445 (7.0) 12,869 - Domestic 2,308 2,596 (11.1) 6,976 7,775 (10.3) 10,530 - International 609 578 5.4 1,809 1,670 8.3 2,339 - Enterprise Services 1,950 2,103 (7.3) 5,883 6,218 (5.4) 8,533 - Business Services 967 1,071 (9.7) 2,902 3,227 (10.1) 4,336 Net revenue 2,184 2,265 (3.6) 6,606 6,818 (3.1) 9,301 New orders 2,348 2,739 (14.3) 9,172 9,619 (4.6) 14,379 Profit (loss) from operations 26 34 (23.5) 104 194 (46.4) (835) EBITDA 243 260 (6.5) 760 875 (13.1) 111 Adjusted EBITDA 291 321 (9.3) 832 1,018 (18.3) 1,291 Average number of employees 56,499 58,113 (2.8) 56,498 56,148 0.6 56,595

Group Headquarters & Shared Services at a glance*:

Q3 2007 millions of € Q3 2006 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2007 millions of € Q1-Q3 2006 millions of € Change % FY 2006 millions of € Total revenue 966 960 0,6 2.906 2.766 5,1 3.758 Net revenue 103 86 19.8 294 256 14.8 372 Profit (loss) from operations (401) (584) 31.3 (866) (996) 13.1 (2,138) EBITDA (90) (257) 65.0 (184) (294) 37.4 (1,191) Adjusted EBITDA (37) (134) 72.4 9 (161) n.a. (461) Average number of employees 25,961 30,907 (16.0) 27,503 30,897 (11.0) 30,755

*Deutsche Telekom defines EBITDA as profit/loss from operations excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment losses. For a detailed explanation of pro forma figures, special factors affecting EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, the adjusted EBITDA margin as well as special factors affecting profit or loss and the adjusted net profit, please refer to the interim Group report.

Customer numbers as of Sept. 30, 2007 Broadband/Fixed Network

Sept. 30, 2007 (thousands) Sept. 30, 2006 (thousands) Change (thousands) Change in % Broadband Lines (total) 1,2,3) 13,264 10,245 3,019 29.5 - Domestic 4) 12,016 9,402 2,614 27.8 of which: retail 8,493 6,505 1,988 30.6 - International 2,3,5) 1,248 843 405 48.0 Broadband rates (total) 3,6) 9,323 6,144 3,179 51.7 of which: domestic 8,082 5,448 2,634 48.3 Narrowband Lines (total) 1,7) 37,166 39,498 (2,332) (5.9) - Domestic 31,592 33,695 (2,104) (6.2) of which ISDN lines 8,704 9,181 (477) (5.2) - International 5) 5,575 5,803 (228) (3.9) Narrowband rates (total) 3,6) 2,506 3,474 (968) (27.9) Wholesale/resale DSL resale 8) 3,719 3,040 679 22.3 of which: domestic 3,524 2,897 627 21.6 Unbundled local loop lines 9) 5,882 4,319 1,563 36.2

Comments on the Broadband/Fixed Network table: The table includes broadband lines in Germany and abroad. The prior-year figures were adjusted to reflect the deconsolidation of T-Online France S.A.S. and T-Online Spain S.A.U. The total was calculated on the basis of precise figures and rounded to thousands. 1) Lines in operation. 2) Total of retail and resale. 3) T-Online France was deconsolidated at the end of the first half of 2007 and T-Online Spain at the end of July 2007. The customer figures of T-Online France are therefore no longer reported; prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly. Due to the deconsolidation of the two companies, the figures for Western Europe are no longer reported in the third quarter of 2007. 4) Broadband lines, excluding for internal use. 5) Subscriber-line figures are recorded including Magyar Telekom’s subsidiary MakTel and Crnogorski Telekom (formerly Telekom Montenegro). 6) Customers with a billing relationship include customers in Germany and outside Germany, including Magyar Telekom T-Hrvatski Telekom and Slovak Telekom. 7) Telephone lines excluding lines for internal use and public telecommunications, including wholesale services. 8) Definition of resale: sale of broadband lines based on DSL technology to alternative providers outside the Deutsche Telekom Group. Resale: included in total number of broadband lines. 9) Unbundled local loop lines in Germany only: Deutsche Telekom wholesale service that can be leased by other telecommunications operators without upstream technical equipment in order to offer their own customers a telephone or DSL line.

Mobile Communications

Sept. 30, 2007 (thousands) Sept. 30, 2006 (thousands) Change (thousands) Change in % Mobile customers 1) (total) 113,675 103,483 10,192 9.8 in Europe 85,941 79,344 6,597 8.3 in the United States (T-Mobile USA) 27,734 24,139 3,595 14.9 T-Mobile Deutschland 2) 34,471 30,651 3,820 12.5 T-Mobile UK 3) 17,005 16,660 345 2.1 PTC 1) 12,722 11,912 810 6.8 T-Mobile Austria 1) 3,227 3,157 70 2.2 T-Mobile Netherlands 2,639 2,466 173 7.0 T-Mobile Czech Republic 5,207 4,823 384 8.0 T-Mobile Hungary 4,628 4,307 321 7.5 T-Mobile Croatia 2,278 2,076 202 9.7 T-Mobile Slovakia 2,307 2,096 211 10.1 Other 4) 1,457 1,197 260 21.7

Comments on the Mobile Communications table: 1) One mobile card corresponds to one customer. The total was calculated on the basis of precise figures and rounded to millions. Percentages are calculated on the basis of figures shown. Organic customer growth is reported for better comparability: tele.ring and PTC customers were also included in the historic customer base. 2) As a result of court proceedings against competitors, T-Mobile Deutschland changed its deactivation policy at the beginning of 2007 in favor of its prepaid customers. These customers can now use their prepaid credit longer than before. Accordingly, in the first three quarters of 2007 far fewer customers were deactivated. Most of the reported increase in customer numbers in the first half of 2007 is due to this change. Approximately 400,000 prepaid customers resulted from the use of pre-activated prepaid cards in the context of special customer acquisition measures in the first quarter of 2007. Customers who did not become active following this customer acquisition drive were derecognized in the third quarter. Historical figures were not adjusted. 3) Including Virgin Mobile. 4) “Other” includes T-Mobile Macedonia and T-Mobile Crna Gora (Montenegro).

Development of customer numbers in the third quarter of 2007

Broadband/Fixed Network

Q3 2007 (thousands) Q3 2006 (thousands) Change (thousands) Change % Broadband Lines (total) 1,2,3) 583 531 52 9.8 - Domestic 4) 504 439 65 14.8 of which: retail 480 82 398 485.4 - International 2,3,5) 79 92 (13) (14.1) Broadband rates (total) 3,6) 706 446 260 (58.3) of which: domestic 627 346 281 81.2 Narrowband Lines (total) 1,7) (559) (584) 25 (4.3) - Domestic (497) (538) 41 (7.6) of which ISDN lines (77) (194) 117 (60.3) - International 5) (62) (46) (16) (34.8) Narrowband rates (total) 3,6) (206) (261) (55) 21.1 Wholesale/resale DSL resale 8) 33 358 (325) (90.8) of which: domestic 24 358 (334) (93.3) Unbundled local loop lines 9) 405 310 95 30.6

Comments on the Broadband/Fixed Network table: The table includes broadband lines in Germany and abroad (Eastern Europe). The prior-year figures were adjusted to reflect the deconsolidation of T-Online France S.A.S. and T-Online Spain S.A.U. The total was calculated on the basis of precise figures and rounded to millions. 1) Lines in operation. 2) Total of retail and resale. 3) T-Online France was deconsolidated at the end of the first half of 2007 and T-Online Spain at the end of July 2007. The customer figures of T-Online France and Spain are therefore no longer reported; prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly. Due to the deconsolidation of the two companies, the figures for Western Europe are no longer reported in the third quarter of 2007. 4) Broadband lines, excluding for internal use. 5) Subscriber-line figures are recorded including Magyar Telekom’s subsidiary MakTel and Crnogorski Telekom (formerly Telekom Montenegro). 6) Customers with a billing relationship include customers in Germany and outside Germany (Eastern Europe). Eastern Europe includes Magyar Telekom, T-Hrvatski Telekom, and Slovak Telekom. 7) Telephone lines excluding lines for internal use and public telecommunications, including wholesale services. 8) Definition of resale: sale of broadband lines based on DSL technology to alternative providers outside the Deutsche Telekom Group. Resale: included in total number of broadband lines. 9) Unbundled local loop lines in Germany only: Deutsche Telekom wholesale service that can be leased by other telecommunications operators without upstream technical equipment in order to offer their own customers a telephone or DSL line.

Mobile Communications

Q3 2007 (thousands) Q3 2006 (thousands) Change (thousands) Change % Mobile customers 1) (total) 1,914 2,399 (485) (20.2) in Europe 1,057 1,598 (541) (33.9) in the United States (T-Mobile USA) 857 802 55 6.9 T-Mobile Deutschland 2) 142 236 (94) (39.8) T-Mobile UK 3) 219 (70) 289 n.a. PTC 1) 196 994 (798) (80.3), T-Mobile Austria 1) 79 44 35 79.5 T-Mobile Netherlands 1 85 (84) (98.8) T-Mobile Czech Republic 68 88 (20) (22.7) T-Mobile Hungary 111 28 83 n.a. T-Mobile Croatia 56 54 2 3.7 T-Mobile Slovakia 80 62 18 29.0 Other 4) 104 77 27 35.1

Comments on the Mobile Communications table: 1) One mobile card corresponds to one customer. The total was calculated on the basis of precise figures and rounded to millions. Percentages are calculated on the basis of figures shown. Organic customer growth is reported for better comparability: tele.ring and PTC customers were also included in the historic customer base. 2) As a result of court proceedings against competitors, T-Mobile Deutschland changed its deactivation policy at the beginning of 2007 in favor of its prepaid customers. These customers can now use their prepaid credit longer than before. Accordingly, in the first three quarters of 2007 far fewer customers were deactivated. Most of the reported increase in customer numbers in the first half of 2007 is due to this change. Approximately 400,000 prepaid customers resulted from the use of pre-activated prepaid cards in the context of special customer acquisition measures in the first quarter of 2007. Customers who did not become active following this customer acquisition drive were derecognized in the third quarter. Historical figures were not adjusted. 3) Including Virgin Mobile. 4) “Other” includes T-Mobile Macedonia and T-Mobile Crna Gora (Montenegro).

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” “will,” “seek” or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections. You should consider them with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom’s control, including those described in the sections “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Form 20-F annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Among the relevant factors are the progress of Deutsche Telekom’s workforce reduction initiative and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, business combinations, and cost saving initiatives. In addition, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom’s actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to take new information or future events into account or otherwise. Deutsche Telekom does not reconcile its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a GAAP measure because it would require unreasonable effort to do so. As a general matter, Deutsche Telekom does not predict the net effect of future special factors because of their uncertainty. Special factors and interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including impairment losses) can be significant to the company’s results. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents non-GAAP financial performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net profit, free cash flow, gross debt and net debt. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways. For further information relevant to the interpretation of these terms, please refer to the chapter “Reconciliation of pro forma figures” posted on Deutsche Telekom’s website (www.telekom.com) under the link “Investor Relations.”