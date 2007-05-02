Sattelberger new Chief Human Resources Officer at Deutsche Telekom

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom has appointed Thomas Sattelberger as the new Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director.

He succeeds Karl-Gerhard Eick, the Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom, who took over as acting Chief Human Resources Officer at the start of 2007 following the departure of Heinz Klinkhammer.

Sattelberger held management positions within the Human Resources department at DaimlerChrysler AG and most recently was Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director at Continental AG. As a creative and strategically minded executive, he is respected for his expertise and experience.

In his role as Chief Human Resources Officer at Deutsche Telekom, the 57-year-old will contribute to and, after a familiarization phase, take over the T-Service collective bargaining negotiations.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Klaus Zumwinkel underlined: "In these important times mapping the future course of the company, dialog with the unions as well as communicating with and motivating all employees are key factors. I am confident that Mr. Sattelberger, as a man of great experience in the field of human resources, who has worked in major German corporations, will master these challenges."

"The entire Board of Management is looking forward to working with Thomas Sattelberger. This completes our Board of Management team. We are united in our efforts to implement the necessary reforms to improve our competitiveness and thus generate good employment prospects for the long term," added René Obermann, CEO of Deutsche Telekom.