Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board appoints Reinhard Clemens to the Board of Management

In its meeting today, Deutsche Telekom’s Supervisory Board appointed Reinhard Clemens a Member of the Group Board of Management effective December 1, 2007, and the new Board member in charge of Business Customers with responsibility for Deutsche Telekom’s T-Systems subsidiary. Following Lothar Pauly’s departure, Karl-Gerhard Eick, Deutsche Telekom’s CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management, had assumed these Board tasks on an acting basis in mid-2007.

"Clemens is a renowned expert in the key account and ICT businesses. His experience and international orientation, accompanied by his keen focus on success will strengthen the power of T-Systems and leadership of Deutsche Telekom", emphasized Klaus Zumwinkel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Chairman of the Board of Management, René Obermann, added: "Clemens completes our Board of Management team on a professional and personal manner in an excellent way and will provide our network-centric system business with new growth momentum."

Since 2003, Reinhard Clemens, 47, has been Chairman of the Managing Board of EDS Holding GmbH as well as Regional President of the EMEA Central Region where he was primarily in charge of business operations, sales and strategy. Prior to this, he was the Board member responsible for overall sales at Systematics AG, which was acquired by EDS in 2001. He subsequently shaped the integration and realignment of EDS within the Central Region.