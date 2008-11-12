Public prosecutor's office informs targets in spying scandal

The Bonn public prosecutor's office has informed Deutsche Telekom that, after evaluating data relating to the spying scandal, it is now to inform those concerned. Deutsche Telekom filed criminal charges in mid-May as the company had become aware of cases of misuse of mobile communications call data. When filing the charges back in May the company handed over all call data that was still available to the Bonn public prosecutor's office in order to allow them to hold comprehensive investigations. For legal and data privacy reasons, Deutsche Telekom was not permitted to ascertain who was registered as having the telephone numbers affected; as such the public prosecutor's office alone was able to evaluate the call data records it had been given. Deutsche Telekom expects to be informed of the names of other victims in the course of the proceedings. The Bonn public prosecutor's office has already informed Deutsche Telekom that not only employee representatives on the Supervisory Board and journalists, but also members of works councils and other employees of the Group were apparently victims of data misuse.

“I have already described one monstrous breach of the free of the press and the right to co-determination. The fact that members of works councils were spied upon, people who uphold employees rights under the protection of the Works Constitution Act and enjoy the explicit confidence of the employees, adds another particularly offensive dimension to these outrageous incidents,” said Manfred Balz, Member of the Board of Management for Data Privacy, Legal Affairs and Compliance. Deutsche Telekom will approach the persons concerned as soon as it is aware of their names. The company will then apologize to them in an appropriate form.