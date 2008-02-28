Deutsche Telekom substantially exceeds targets with EBITDA of EUR 19.3 billion and a free cash flow of EUR 6.6 billion

Deutsche Telekom achieved and, in some cases, actually exceeded its financial targets in the 2007 financial year. With EUR 19.3 billion, the Group stabilized its adjusted EBITDA at around the prior-year level of EUR 19.4 billion and even surpassed its target of approximately EUR 19 billion. This was mainly attributable to the cost savings of EUR 2.3 billion in the “Save for Service” program, surpassing the scheduled EUR 2 billion. At EUR 6.6 billion, the Group’s free cash flow, before payment of the dividend, topped both the prior-year figure of EUR 6.3 billion (less the investment of approximately EUR 3.3 billion for the acquisition of additional wireless spectrum in the United States) and the forecast of around EUR 6.5 billion that had already been raised in November. International revenue rose by 10.2 percent to EUR 31.8 billion, thus accounting for 50.9 percent of net revenue, which was up 1.9 percent to EUR 62.5 billion. This growth was primarily driven by the revenue from the mobile communications business, which climbed 8.4 percent to EUR 34.7 billion.

Part of the “Save for Service” savings program was used to improve the Group’s market positioning, above all in Germany. For example, the Group succeeded in boosting its new customer market share (retail) in the German broadband business to 44 percent compared with 18 percent in the previous year and in adding 962,000 new contract customers in the German mobile communications business as against 797,000 in the previous year.

On the back of this positive operating performance, the Group’s stable balance sheet ratios, and the generation of a strong free cash flow, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are proposing to the shareholders’ meeting to increase the dividend for the 2007 financial year by 8 percent to EUR 0.78 per share.

At EUR 16.9 billion, EBITDA including special factors is significantly lower than EBITDA adjusted for special factors, mainly as a result of the recognition of restructuring provisions and provisions for continued staff restructuring in the Group. EBITDA was up 3.5 percent year-on-year. While the Group’s profit from operations (EBIT) remained level with the previous year at EUR 5.3 billion, adjusted net profit decreased by 22 percent to EUR 3.0 billion, principally due to an increase in income taxes of over EUR 0.4 billion.

Tax effects had an even more noticeable effect on reported net profit: while tax income of EUR 1.0 billion was reported in 2006, the Group posted a tax expense of EUR 1.4 billion in 2007. Extraordinary income of EUR 1.3 billion recorded in the prior year as a result of capitalizing loss carryforwards in the United States is contrasted by an extraordinary expense in 2007 of EUR 0.7 billion relating to the introduction of the 2008 corporate tax reform.

Outlook In 2008, the Group expects to maintain adjusted EBITDA at around EUR 19.3 billion and the free cash flow at around EUR 6.6 billion on a par with the 2007 financial year. On the basis of the sound balance sheet, positive net income and strong free cash flow generation, Deutsche Telekom intends to continue its policy of paying attractive dividends.

Furthermore, T-Home’s market share of new customers in the German broadband market is to be at least 45 percent. In the current year, T-Mobile USA is to increase its customer base organically – i.e. in addition to the effect of the first-time consolidation of SunCom – by 3 million net additions. High growth in mobile data business – excluding SMS and MMS – is to continue with an increase of around 40 percent.

Developments in the business areas at a glance Mobile Communications

T-Mobile Deutschland’s contract customer business is continuing its solid growth course. In 2007, T-Mobile signed up 962,000 new fixed-term contract customers, an increase of 20.7 percent compared with 2006. Overall, T-Mobile increased its subscriber base in Germany to almost 36 million at year-end. This strong growth is chiefly attributable to its innovative products and calling plans such as the MyFaves community service and the iPhone.

The positive customer trend in the German mobile communications business – especially the higher number of new contract customers compared with 2006 – showed initial results in revenue. Compared with the prior year, T-Mobile succeeded in slowing the decline in revenue caused by the intense price pressure on the domestic market. At EUR 8.0 billion, revenue at T-Mobile Deutschland was down 2.7 percent on 2006 following a 4.7 percent decrease in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 11.1 percent year-on-year to EUR 2.9 billion.

Thanks to revenue growth outside Germany, T-Mobile remains at a very high level. Excluding Germany, revenue rose to EUR 27.1 billion in the 2007 financial year, an increase of 12.2 percent on 2006. The extremely encouraging revenue trend outside Germany can also be seen in adjusted EBITDA, which increased by 17.8 percent last year to EUR 7.9 billion. T-Mobile USA remains the principal growth driver outside Germany with revenue up 3.3 percent to EUR 14.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA up 4.3 percent year-on-year to EUR 3.9 billion. On a dollar basis, revenue climbed by a substantial 12.6 percent and adjusted EBITDA rose by as much as 13.7 percent.

T-Mobile UK was another driving force behind the upward trend in international business. Revenue in the UK increased by 7.1 percent to EUR 4.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA rose by 21 percent to EUR 1.2 billion.

The national companies in Eastern Europe – in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Macedonia, and Montenegro – were instrumental in the expansion of mobile communications outside Germany with revenue of EUR 5.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately EUR 2.2 billion. Revenue was up almost 56 percent year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 49.1 percent. This is due in part to the consolidation of Polish company PTC from the beginning of November 2006 and of Austrian company tele.ring in May 2006. If PTC had been included in the Group since the beginning of 2006, the growth rate in Eastern Europe would have amounted to 9.3 percent for revenue and 12.5 percent for adjusted EBITDA. Revenue development in Mobile Communications as a whole was also influenced by the first-time consolidation of Orange Nederland in the fourth quarter of 2007.

In terms of customer development, T-Mobile’s international subscriber base expanded by more than 6.5 million net additions to 83.7 million. At 5.1 million, customers with a fixed-term contract made a particularly strong contribution to this increase. Overall, T-Mobile USA added 3.6 million new subscribers last year to its now 28.7 million-strong customer base, 74 percent of whom are contract customers. The first half of the goal of expanding the customer base in 2007 and 2008 by a total of at least 5 million new customers was thus substantially exceeded in the first year. The acquisition of SunCom Wireless also constitutes a further key step towards reinforcing T-Mobile’s market positioning in the United States.

Customer growth flourished in Europe, particularly in Eastern Europe and the United Kingdom. T-Mobile UK posted 406,000 net additions in the 2007 financial year to expand its customer base to a total of 17.3 million, while Eastern Europe recorded a 7.9 percent increase to 29.5 million. The acquisition of Orange Nederland, which added 2.2 million subscribers to T-Mobile’s customer base, also contributed to subscriber growth in Europe.

Broadband/Fixed Network The Group’s strategy of making Broadband/Fixed Network more competitive in Germany continued its success in the year under review. In spite of tough competition and a strict regulatory framework, the Broadband/Fixed Network operating segment strengthened its market positioning, mainly on the back of the highly successful new customer business in the broadband market. Nevertheless, revenue was further impacted by the continuing fixed-network line losses, the growing trend towards flat rates, and falling prices for Internet access. T-Home revenue declined by 8.0 percent in Germany in the 2007 financial year to EUR 20.1 billion. As a result, adjusted EBITDA fell by approximately 14.1 percent to EUR 6.8 billion.

Thanks to the success of complete packages in Germany, T-Home maintained its lead in the broadband market with a new customer share of around 44 percent of broadband growth for 2007 as a whole. T-Home won just under 2 million new broadband DSL customers in 2007 with attractive pricing and complete packages. As a result, more than 9 million customers in Germany now have a broadband line directly from T-Home. In addition, there are 3.5 million resale DSL lines. The number of T-Home DSL lines in Germany rose overall to more than 12.5 million, an increase of 22 percent compared with the end of 2006. At around 2.1 million in 2007, line losses in Germany remained at prior-year levels.

Likewise, T-Home’s activities outside Germany proved successful in Eastern Europe, where revenue rose by 3.7 percent to EUR 2.4 billion in the 2007 financial year and adjusted EBITDA also increased by 4.1 percent to EUR 1.1 billion.

This improvement was mainly attributable to the growth of the Eastern European broadband market. The number of broadband lines including resale was lifted by around 400,000 to 1.4 million, an increase of 39.5 percent.

T-Systems T-Systems’ business outside Germany expanded by 7.1 percent in 2007 to EUR 2.5 billion. In Germany, by contrast, revenue fell by 10.0 percent to EUR 9.5 billion. Overall, therefore, revenue at Deutsche Telekom’s Business Customers arm decreased by 6.9 percent to EUR 12.0 billion at the close of 2007. This is primarily due to the decline in internal revenues in the Group, which slipped 15.5 percent to EUR 3.0 billion. This decrease shows that T-Systems is also making a substantial contribution to Deutsche Telekom’s cost-cutting program. By contrast, net revenue decreased by just 3.5 percent to EUR 9.0 billion. T-Systems’ adjusted EBITDA fell by 17.7 percent to EUR 1.1 billion. The slowing of this decline in the course of the year shows that T-Systems has successfully implemented its various cost savings and efficiency enhancement programs.

Last but not least, T-Systems again won high-revenue contracts in 2007 both in and outside Germany from heavyweights such as Royal & SunAlliance, Centrica, Bosch and the federal state of Saxony, and more recently Airbus, Old Mutual Group in South Africa, and Lidl.

The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance*:

Q4 2007 millions of € Q4 2006 millions of € Change % FY 2007 millions of € FY 2006 millions of € Change % Net revenue 15,795 15,895 (0.6) 62,516 61,347 1.9 - Domestic 7,668 7,727 (0.8) 30,694 32,460 (5.4) - International 8,127 8,168 (0.5) 31,822 28,887 10.2 Profit (loss) before income taxes (1,067) (1,785) 40.2 2,452 2,604 (5.8) Adjusted profit before income taxes 1,073 853 25.8 5,262 5,564 (5.4) Net profit (757) (898) 15.7 569 3,165 (82.0) Adjusted net profit 808 824 (1.9) 3,003 3,850 (22.0) EBITDA 2,621 1,943 34.9 16,897 16,321 3.5 EBITDA adjusted for special factors 4,610 4,548 1.4 19,326 19,434 (0.6) Net cash from operating activities 3,362 4,964 (32.3) 13,714 14,222 (3.6) Free cash flow before payment of dividends 1) 744 (846) n.a. 6,581 2,983 n.a. Investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill) 2,722 5,887 (53.8) 8,015 11,806 (32.1) Net debt at balance sheet date 37,236 39,555 (5.9) Number of employees at balance sheet date 241,426 248,800 (3.0)

1) Since the beginning of the 2007 financial year, Deutsche Telekom has defined free cash flow as cash generated from operations less interest paid and net cash outflows for investments in intangible assets (excluding goodwill) and property, plant and equipment. Prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly. For calculation and more detailed definition of free cash flow, please refer to the chapter “Reconciliation of pro forma figures” posted on Deutsche Telekom’s website (www.telekom.com) under “Investor Relations.” Before cash outflows totaling EUR 0.1 billion in 2007 for investments in parts of Centrica PLC taken over by T-Systems UK as part of an asset deal. Figures for 2006 include payments for the acquisition of licenses totaling EUR 3.3 billion; and figures for 2005 include payments for the acquisition of network infrastructure and licenses in the United Statestotaling EUR 2.1 billion.

Mobile Communications at a glance*:

Q4 2007 millions of € Q4 2006 millions of € Change % FY 2007 millions of € FY 2006 millions of € Change % Total revenue 8,811 8,440 4.4 34,736 32,040 8.4 - Europe 5,325 4,942 7.7 20,713 18,455 12.2 - USA 3,500 3,509 (0.3) 14,075 13,628 3.3 Net revenue 8,638 8,247 4.7 34,050 31,308 8.8 Profit (loss) from operations 734 976 (24.8) 4,453 4,504 (1.1) EBITDA 2,389 2,542 (6.0) 10,586 9,862 7.3 Adjusted EBITDA 2,506 2,577 (2.8) 10,733 9,902 8.4 Average number of employees 65,181 58,326 11.8 62,457 54,124 15.4

Broadband/Fixed Network at a glance*:

Q4 2007 millions of € Q2 2006 millions of € Change % FY 2007 millions of € FY 2006 millions of € Change % Total revenue 5,577 6,117 (8.8) 22,690 24,515 (7.4) - Domestic 4,982 5,433 (8.3) 20,078 21,835 (8.0) - International 602 684 (12.0) 2,654 2,680 (1.0) Net revenue 4,663 5,049 (7.6) 19,072 20,366 (6.4) Profit (loss) from operations 398 (325) n.a. 3,250 3,356 (3.2) EBITDA 1,325 663 99.8 6,925 7,195 (3.8) Adjusted EBITDA 2,027 1,997 1.5 7,770 8,748 (11.2) Average number of employees 94,307 104,278 (9.6) 97,690 107,006 (8.7)

Since January 1, 2007, reporting of Magyar Telekom has included a further breakdown of results into the business areas Business Customers and Group Headquarters & Shared Services. In previous periods, these results were reported under Broadband/Fixed Network. Prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly.

Business Customers at a glance*:

Q4 2007 millions of € Q4 2006 millions of € Change % FY 2007 millions of € FY 2006 millions of € Change % Total revenue 3,202 3,424 (6.5) 11,987 12,869 (6.9) - Domestic 2,505 2,755 (9.1) 9,481 10,530 (10.0) - International 697 669 4.2 2,506 2,339 7.1 - Enterprise Services - Business Services 2,143 1,059 2,315 1,109 (7.4) (4.5) 8,026 3,961 8,533 4,336 (5.9) (8.6) Net revenue 2,365 2,483 (4.8) 8,971 9,301 (3.5) New orders 3,763 4,760 (20.9) 12,936 14,379 (10.0) Profit (loss) from operations (427) (1,029) 58.5 (323) (835) 61.3 EBITDA (176) (764) 77.0 584 111 n.a. Adjusted EBITDA 230 273 (15.8) 1,062 1,291 (17.7) Average number of employees 56,772 57,935 (2.0) 56,566 56,595 (0.1)

Group Headquarters & Shared Services at a glance*:

Q4 2007 millions of € Q4 2006 millions of € Change % FY 2007 millions of € FY 2006 millions of € Change % Total revenue 962 992 (3.0) 3,868 3,758 2.9 Net revenue 129 116 11.2 423 372 13.7 Profit (loss) from operations (1,107) (1,142) 3.1 (1,973) (2,138) 7.7 EBITDA (822) (897) 8.4 (1,006) (1,191) 15.5 Adjusted EBITDA (117) (300) 61.0 (108) (461) 76.6 Average number of employees 25,581 30,332 (15.7) 27,023 30,755 (12.1)

*Deutsche Telekom defines EBITDA as profit/loss from operations excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment losses. For a detailed explanation of pro forma figures, special factors affecting EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, the adjusted EBITDA margin as well as special factors affecting profit or loss and the adjusted net profit, please refer to the interim Group report.

Development of customer numbers in 2007

Broadband/Fixed Network

Dec. 31, 2007 (thousands) Dec. 31, 2006 (thousands) Change (thousands) Change in % Broadband Lines (total) 1,2) 13,927 11,272 2,655 23.6 - Domestic 1) 12,543 10,280 2,263 22.0 of which: retail 9,019 7,068 1,951 27.6 - International 1.2) 1,384 992 392 39.5 ISP broadband rates 2,3) 9,869 7,127 2,742 38.5 of which: domestic 8,692 6,288 2,404 38.2 Fixed network Lines (total) 1,2) 36,554 38,961 (2,407) (6.2) - Domestic 1) 31,055 33,192 (2,137) (6.4) of which: ISDN lines 8,624 9,035 (411) (4.5) - International 1.2) 5,500 5,769 (269) (4.7) ISP narrowband rates 2,3) 2,338 3,121 (783) (25.1) Wholesale/resale DSL resale 4) 3,741 3,375 366 10.8 of which: domestic 3,524 3,212 312 9.7 Unbundled local loop lines 5) 6,376 4,662 1,714 36.8

Comments on the Broadband/Fixed Network table: The total was calculated on the basis of precise figures and rounded to millions. Percentages are calculated on the basis of figures shown.

1) Telephone lines in operation excluding lines for internal use and public telecommunications, including wholesale services.

2) International includes Eastern Europe with T-Hrvatski Telekom, Slovak Telekom and Magyar Telekom including subsidiaries MakTel and Crnogorski Telekom. T-Online France and T-Online Spain were deconsolidated in 2007 and are not included here. Prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly.

3) ISP: Internet Service Provider

4) Definition of resale: sale of broadband lines based on DSL technology to alternative providers outside the Deutsche Telekom Group.

5) Unbundled local loop lines in Germany only: Deutsche Telekom wholesale service that can be leased by other telecommunications operators without upstream technical equipment in order to offer their own customers a telephone or DSL line.

Mobile Communications

Dec. 31, 2007 (thousands) Dec. 31, 2006 (thousands) Change (thousands) Change in % Mobile customers 1) Total 119,606 108,465 11,141 10.3 In the United States (T-Mobile USA) 28,685 25,041 3,644 14.6 In Europe 90,921 83,425 7,496 9.0 T-Mobile Deutschland 2) 35,952 31,398 4,554 14.5 T-Mobile UK 3) 17,311 16,905 406 2.4 PTC (Poland) 12,998 12,228 770 6.3 T-Mobile Austria (A) 3,273 3,180 93 2.9 T-Mobile Netherlands(NL) 1) 4,889 4,599 290 6.3 T-Mobile CZ (Czech Republic) 5,271 5,049 222 4.4 T-Mobile Hungary 4,853 4,431 422 9.5 T-Mobile Croatia 2,385 2,158 227 10.5 T-Mobile Slovensko (Slovakia) 2,367 2,201 166 7.5 Other 4) 1,622 1,277 345 27.0

Comments on the Mobile Communications table: 1) One mobile card corresponds to one customer. The total was calculated on the basis of precise figures and rounded to millions. Percentages are calculated on the basis of figures shown. Organic customer growth is reported for better comparability: Orange NL customers, which amounted to 2.0 million as of the reporting date in 2006 and 2.2 million as of the reporting date in 2007, were also included in the historic customer base, although the shares were not acquired until October 2007.

2) As a result of court proceedings against competitors, T-Mobile Deutschland changed its deactivation policy at the beginning of 2007 in favor of its prepaid customers. These customers can now use their prepaid credit longer than before. Accordingly, far fewer customers were deactivated in 2007. Historical figures were not adjusted.

3) Including Virgin Mobile.

4) “Other” includes T-Mobile Macedonia and T-Mobile Crna Gora (Montenegro).

Net additions in the fourth quarter of 2007 Broadband/Fixed Network

Q4 2007 (thousands) Q4 2006 (thousands) Change (thousands) Change % Broadband Lines (total) 1,2) 663 1,027 (364) (35.4) - Domestic 1) 526 878 (352) (40.1) of which: retail 526 563 (37) (6.6) - International 1.2) 137 149 (12) (8.1) ISP broadband rates 2,3) 546 983 (437) (44.5) of which: domestic 610 840 (230) (27.4) Fixed network Lines (total) 1,2) (612) (537) (75) (14.0) - Domestic 1) (537) (503) (34) (6.8) of which: ISDN lines (80) (147) 67 45.6 - International 1.2) (75) (34) (41) (120.6) ISP narrowband rates 2,3) (168) (354) 186 52.5 Wholesale/resale DSL resale 4) 22 335 (313) (93.4) of which: domestic 0 315 (315) (100.0) Unbundled local loop lines 5) 494 343 151 44.0

Comments on the Broadband/Fixed Network table: The total was calculated on the basis of precise figures and rounded to millions. Percentages are calculated on the basis of figures shown.

1) Telephone lines in operation excluding lines for internal use and public telecommunications, including wholesale services.

2) International includes Eastern Europe with T-Hrvatski Telekom, Slovak Telekom and Magyar Telekom including subsidiaries MakTel and Crnogorski Telekom. T-Online France and T-Online Spain were deconsolidated in 2007 and are not included here. Prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly.

3) ISP: Internet Service Provider

4) Definition of resale: sale of broadband lines based on DSL technology to alternative providers outside the Deutsche Telekom Group.

5) Unbundled local loop lines in Germany only: Deutsche Telekom wholesale service that can be leased by other telecommunications operators without upstream technical equipment in order to offer their own customers a telephone or DSL line.

Mobile Communications

Q4 2007 (thousands) Q4 2006 (thousands) Change (thousands) Change % Mobile customers 1) Total 3,745 2,971 774 26.1 In the United States (T-Mobile USA) 951 901 50 5.5 In Europe 2,794 2,069 725 35.0 T-Mobile Deutschland 2) 1,481 746 735 98.4 T-Mobile UK 3) 306 246 60 24.4 PTC (Poland) 277 316 (39) (12.3) T-Mobile Austria (A) 47 24 23 95.8 T-Mobile Netherlands (NL) 1) 63 121 (58) (47.9) T-Mobile CZ (Czech Republic) 64 226 (162) (71.7) T-Mobile Hungary 225 124 101 81.5 T-Mobile Croatia 107 82 25 30.5 T-Mobile Slovensko (Slovakia) 61 105 (44) (41.9) Other 4) 164 80 84 n.a.

Comments on the Mobile Communications table:

1) One mobile card corresponds to one customer. The total was calculated on the basis of precise figures and rounded to millions. Percentages are calculated on the basis of figures shown. Organic customer growth is reported for better comparability: Orange NL customers, which amounted to 2.0 million as of the reporting date in 2006 and 2.2 million as of the reporting date in 2007, were also included in the historic customer base, although the shares were not acquired until October 2007.

2) As a result of court proceedings against competitors, T-Mobile Deutschland changed its deactivation policy at the beginning of 2007 in favor of its prepaid customers. These customers can now use their prepaid credit longer than before. Accordingly, far fewer customers were deactivated in 2007. Historical figures were not adjusted.

3) Including Virgin Mobile.

4) “Other” includes T-Mobile Macedonia and T-Mobile Crna Gora (Montenegro).

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They include, among others, statements as to market potential and financial guidance statements, as well as our dividend outlook. They are generally identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” “outlook” or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, earnings, operating profitability or other performance measures, as well as personnel related measures and reductions. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections. You should consider them with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom’s control, including those described in the sections “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Among the relevant factors are the progress of Deutsche Telekom’s workforce reduction initiative and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions and business combinations and cost-saving initiatives. In addition, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and supervisory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. Further, an economic downturn in Europe or North America, and changes in exchange and interest rates, may also have an impact on our business development and availability of capital under favorable conditions. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom’s actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to take new information or future events into account or otherwise. Deutsche Telekom does not reconcile its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a GAAP measure because it would require unreasonable effort to do so. As a general matter, Deutsche Telekom does not predict the net effect of future special factors because of their uncertainty. Special factors and interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including impairment losses) can be significant to Deutsche Telekom’s results.

In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents non-GAAP financial performance measures, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net profit, free cash flow, gross debt and net debt. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways. For further information relevant to the interpretation of these terms, please refer to the chapter “Reconciliation of pro forma figures”, which is posted on Deutsche Telekom’s Investor Relations webpage at www.telekom.com.