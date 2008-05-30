Deutsche Telekom to call in external expert

Dr. Gerhard Schäfer, former Presiding Judge at the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) has today agreed to support Deutsche Telekom AG as an expert in the investigations concerning the allegations of data misuse. Dr. Schäfer will examine all relevant data security aspects of the allegations and draw up a new data security plan for the Group.

Dr. Schäfer will report directly to the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom.

Together with the Representative of the Board of Management for Group Security, former Deputy Head of the Federal Criminal Police Office Reinhard Rupprecht, Dr. Schäfer will monitor Deutsche Telekom’s internal investigations into improper access to telephone call data. This team of experts will be supported by the Cologne-based law firm Oppenhoff und Partner who were called in by Deutsche Telekom's Board of Management to investigate the allegations internally as early as the beginning of May.

CV of Dr. Schäfer : Gerhard Schäfer,

born in Stuttgart on October 18, 1937, was a judge at the Federal Court of Justice from 1989 to 2002. Following many years as Chairman of a panel for commercial matters and twelve years as Chairman of a criminal division for white-collar crime, he was appointed as a Federal Judge in 1989. In August 1996, Schäfer was appointed as Chairman of the First Criminal Division. In 2006, a report drafted by Schäfer in his capacity as an expert on the Parliamentary Supervisory Committee in accordance with § 2c of the Act on Parliamentary Supervisory Committees (PKGrG) revealed that the Federal Intelligence Service had spied upon journalists. Schäfer has authored numerous legal publications. For example, he wrote a commentary on §§ 94 to 111p of the German Code of Criminal Procedure with the investigations in the Löwe-Rosenberg Major Commentary and is Executive Publisher of the Juristische Rundschau journal.