Deutsche Telekom confirms guidance for the year after good third quarter

Deutsche Telekom posts good figures to continue the positive development of the prior quarter. The Group therefore confirms its guidance for the year as adjusted in April despite the recent negative development in exchange rates, particularly the marked weakness of the U.S. dollar against the euro over the course of the year. Cost-cutting measures and improvements in efficiency continue to bear fruit: Deutsche Telekom posted year-on-year increases in profitability in all operating segments between July and September.

Net revenue of the Group increased by 5.2 percent year-on-year to EUR 16.3 billion in the third quarter. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA improved by 5.2 percent to EUR 5.5 billion. At EUR 3.3 billion, free cash flow was considerably higher than both the prior-year figure of EUR 2.2 billion and the figure for the full first half year of EUR 1.8 billion.

In a comparison of the first nine months, revenue increased by 6.2 percent to EUR 48.4 billion over the same period in 2008 and adjusted EBITDA rose by 5.5 percent to EUR 15.6 billion. At EUR 5.1 billion, free cash flow remained slightly lower than the figure of EUR 5.8 billion posted at the same time last year due to the weak performance at the beginning of this year. Adjusted net profit decreased by 3.1 percent compared with the first nine months of 2008 to EUR 2.5 billion.

"We have continued the positive trend of the second quarter and have picked up the pace," said CEO René Obermann. "We responded quickly and took effective steps in those markets we were concentrating on in the first quarter – the United Kingdom, the United States, and Poland."

T-Mobile UK's business stabilized over the course of the year. On September 8 Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom announced that they were holding exclusive negotiations on the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture between the Deutsche Telekom's UK subsidiary and Orange UK. The roll-out of the 3G network in the United States is progressing well. The sale of 3G-enabled handsets and the sharp increase in data revenues show that the company has enormous growth potential. The Polish subsidiary PTC has finally mastered the challenges it faced thanks to improvements in efficiency and is now once again successful in the Polish market.

The Save for Service program continued its particularly successful course in the third quarter. This efficiency enhancement program has generated savings totaling EUR 5.4 billion so far since its launch in 2005. Deutsche Telekom will continue its cost cutting and address the entire cost base of the Group. Further details will be made available when the financial figures for the full year 2009 are published.

Development of the operating segments at a glance: Germany

The Germany operating segment posted positive figures with domestic fixed-network and mobile communications activities reported together under the new structure. Revenue in the third quarter decreased by 2.0 percent year-on-year to EUR 6.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA fell by 3.3 percent to EUR 2.5 billion.

The German mobile communications business posted revenue growth of 1.4 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 43.6 percent in the third quarter. At T-Mobile Deutschland, the proportion of the average revenue per user (ARPU) generated by non-voice traffic increased year-on-year from 23 percent to 27 percent. This development was driven chiefly by data revenues, which in the first three quarters of 2009 were 51 percent higher than the prior-year figure. The number of contract customers rose in the third quarter to more than 17.1 million, boosted by high demand for the Apple iPhone. The share of contract customers increased year-on-year to 44 percent of the total customer base.

Revenue for the quarter from domestic fixed-network business decreased by 3.5 percent year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA fell by 2.6 percent. As a result, the EBITDA margin improved from 33.7 percent to 34.0 percent. The highlight was the development of Entertain, the television service of the future. 885,000 packages had been marketed by the end of the quarter, well on the way to achieving the target of one million for the full year.

The number of new DSL customers was lower, as expected and as announced with the half-year figures. The fact that many of the contracts for complete packages expired after two years in July and August in particular led to a fall in the market share of net additions to 18 percent in the third quarter. Seen over the full nine months, however, this figure was 46 percent and as such remained at the target level for the full year of at least 45 percent. The number of DSL customers who changed their provider also had a bearing on the number of lines lost at 573,000 in the third quarter, increased slightly year-on-year. The figure of 1.65 million lines lost after nine months means that for the full year, the prior-year figure of just under 2.5 million is likely to be undercut by around 15 percent.

United States In a difficult quarter T-Mobile USA succeeded in keeping its margin stable and laying the foundation for future growth with the rapid roll-out of its 3G mobile network. Network coverage was expanded by almost 50 percent between July and September to its current level of around 170 million people. The goal of reaching 200 million people by the end of the year remains unchanged. In addition, the range of 3G-enabled handsets for customers is being expanded to 24 by the end of the year.

With the expansion of its own shops and a sales agreement with the U.S. electronics retail chain RadioShack, T-Mobile USA has boosted its sales interface from 5,300 shops mid-year to around 9,300 shops now. In addition, the new Even More price plans were launched a few days ago. These plans offer price advantages of up to 42 percent compared with those of its main competitors, AT&T and Verizon, and therefore reinforce T-Mobile's standing as the provider offering the best value for money.

Revenue grew by 3 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year to EUR 3.8 billion. Measured in U.S. dollars, the decrease was 2.3 percent to USD 5.4 billion. At the same time, the adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.0 percent was well above the 28.4 percent recorded in the third quarter of 2008. T-Mobile USA posted adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.1 billion, 5 percent more than one year ago.

77,000 customers were lost in the third quarter, an unsatisfactory development. Growth in business with data services remains strong. Earningsk

in this area rose by 40 percent year-on-year to USD 575 million. One of the main factors here is the enormous growth in the popularity of 3G-enabled handsets. In the third quarter alone their number grew by a third compared with June 30 to 2.8 million.

Europe The mobile communications companies in the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Austria, and the Czech Republic, all combined within the new Europe operating segment, are doing well in a difficult environment. On a like-for-like basis, revenue in the segment decreased by 13.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to EUR 2.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA fell by 2.6 percent to EUR 0.7 billion. This reflects the negative impact of exchange rate effects - particularly in Poland and the United Kingdom – and the reduction of termination charges.

Almost all national companies increased their adjusted EBITDA margins thanks to strict cost discipline. The improvement in the Netherlands was particularly marked; the margin increased from 19.1 percent in the prior year to 28.3 percent. An increase of 7.9 percentage points to 31.5 percent was also recorded in Austria. The recovery in the United Kingdom continued over the course of the year. The margin was 0.8 percentage points lower than in the prior year, but 3.9 percentage points higher than in the second quarter.

The Polish company PTC recorded the best development in customer numbers with 99,000 new contract customers. Overall, the mobile communications companies in the Europe segment served 44.4 million customers at September 30, 2009, including 17.9 million contract customers.

Southern and Eastern Europe The Southern and Eastern Europe segment continued its positive development in the third quarter of 2009. Following the first-time inclusion of the OTE group effective February of this year, the segment recorded a year-on-year revenue increase of around EUR 1.4 billion to EUR 2.6 billion in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased EUR 0.5 billion or 83.6 percent in the same period to EUR 1.1 billion.

The OTE group made a significant contribution of EUR 1.5 billion to this positive development as well as EUR 0.6 billion to adjusted EBITDA.

Measured in euros, the revenues generated by the national companies in Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Macedonia, and Montenegro fell in the third quarter, primarily due to negative exchange rate effects – mainly in Hungary due to the sharp decline in the forint – and continued high pressure from competition. Broadband growth in all countries did not fully make up for the decline in revenue in the traditional fixed-network area. Cost-cutting measures meant it was possible to compensate partially for the decreases in revenue, however.

EBITDA margins remained high in all countries and even increased in some cases.

The broadband market in Southern and Eastern Europe continued to grow in the first nine months of 2009. A total of 3.7 million broadband lines were in operation at the balance sheet date. This represents an increase of 576,000 lines year-on-year. This figure includes 337,000 broadband lines in the fixed network of OTE Greece and Romtelecom (Romania).

The mobile communications market is exhibiting slow growth reflecting macro-economic trends in many countries, while customer numbers in Hungary and Slovakia are stagnating compared with the prior year. In absolute terms, however, all mobile communications companies contributed to the increase in customer numbers. Over 2 million net additions were gained in the first nine months of the year. Overall, the mobile communications companies in the Southern and Eastern Europe segment served 33.7 million customers at the balance sheet date.

The integration of OTE continues to progress well. Synergies of more than EUR 100 million were generated in the current year up to the end of September. Deutsche Telekom expects to record a net total effect of around EUR 70 million for the full year 2009 on the back of the realization of the individual measures over the course of the year.

Systems Solutions The profitability of T-Systems' business improved considerably once again in the third quarter. Apart from that, the effects of the financial and economic crisis were felt, as they were in the industry as a whole.

Total revenue from Systems Solutions decreased in the third quarter by 7.3 percent year-on-year to EUR 2.1 billion. Business with customers outside Deutsche Telekom generated revenues of EUR 4.5 billion in the first three quarters of 2009, a decrease of 2.8 percent year-on-year which reflects the general situation in the market. Customers are exercising restraint regarding new projects in particular as a result of the global financial and economic crisis. International revenue, by contrast, increased by around 1 percent and continued the positive trend of prior quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 13.8 percent to EUR 231 million in the third quarter. Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 64 million compared with EUR 12 million in the prior-year quarter. This lifted the EBIT margin – an important indicator in the systems solutions business - to 3.0 percent from 0.5 percent in the same period of 2008.

The weaker revenue development was attributable to domestic business in particular where earnings declined by 8.5 percent between July and September. In addition, revenues within the Group decreased by a disproportionately high extent of 11.1 percent. This underlines once again T-Systems' contribution to Deutsche Telekom's efforts to cut costs.

T-Systems recorded an 11.7 percent drop in new orders in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2008 to EUR 1.7 billion. The Automotive segment, for example, felt the consequences of the current general economic situation. It is therefore all the more encouraging that T-Systems was able to win major deals, such as with the automotive supplier Contintental. T-Systems also won important orders internationally, for example from Nobel Biocare, the world leader in dental solutions. In addition, the anti-trust authorities have approved the takeover by T-Systems of SAP's entire hosting customer base in Europe, which means T-Systems will in the future support the software applications of almost 90 companies at its own data centers.

The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance*:

Q3 2009 millions of € Q3 2008 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2009 millions of € Q1-Q3 2008 millions of € Change % FY 2008 millions of € Net revenue 16,262 15,454 5.2 48,402 45,557 6.2 61,666 - Domestic 7,201 7,158 0.6 20,961 21,596 (2.9) 28,885 - International 9,061 8,296 9.2 27,441 23,961 14.5 32,781 Profit (loss) before income taxes 1,696 1,634 3.8 2,195 4,147 (47.1) 3,452 Adjusted profit before income taxes 1,873 2,028 (7.6) 4,428 4,630 (4.4) 5,884 Net profit (loss) 959 895 7.2 356 2,213 (83.9) 1,483 Adjusted net profit 1,074 1,182 (9.1) 2,485 2,565 (3.1) 3,426 EBITDA 5,394 4,894 10.2 15,363 14,415 6.6 18,015 Adjusted EBITDA 5,528 5,254 5.2 15,598 14,790 5.5 19,459 Net cash from operating activities 5,343 4,285 24.7 11,821 11,298 4.6 15,368 Free cash flow before dividend payments 3,286 2,196 49.6 5,106 5,788 (11.8) 7,033 Cash outflows for investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill) (2,131) (2,137) 0.3 (6,953) (5,766) (20.6) (8,707) Net debt at balance sheet date 42,389 39,449 7.5 38,158 Number of employees at balance sheet date 259,973 230,079 13.0 227,747

Germanyoperating segment*:

Q3 2009 millions of € Q3 2008 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2009 millions of € Q1-Q3 2008 millions of € Change % FY 2008 millions of € Total revenue 6,471 6,601 (2.0) 19,022 19,792 (3.9) 26,400 - Fixed network 4,711 4,884 (3.5) 14,063 14,795 (4.9) 19,782 - Mobile communications 2,109 2,079 1.4 6,008 6,062 (0.9) 8,069 Net revenue 6,008 6,160 (2.5) 17,828 18,583 (4.1) 24,754 Profit (loss) from operations 1,409 1,528 (7.8) 4,008 4,040 (0.8) 4,624 EBITDA 2,446 2,547 (4.0) 7,146 7,161 (0.2) 8,804 Adjusted EBITDA 2,523 2,610 (3.3) 7,267 7,495 (3.0) 9,764 - Fixed network 1,604 1,647 (2.6) 4,795 4,901 (2.2) 6,400 - Mobile communications 920 964 (4.6) 2,479 2,593 (4.4) 3,364 Average number of employees 84,369 89,215 (5.4) 85,199 90,888 (6.3) 89,961

Comments on the table: The contributions of the subsegments generally show the unconsolidated view and do not take into consideration consolidation effects at operating segment level.

The 160,000 or so business customers transferred from the Systems Solutions operating segment effective January 1, 2009 are shown as part of the fixed-network operations in the Germanyoperating segment.All prior-quarter and prior-year figures have been adjusted for better comparability.

United States operating segment*:

Q3 2009 millions of € Q3 2008 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2009 millions of € Q1-Q3 2008 millions of € Change % FY 2008 millions of € Total revenue 3,758 3,657 2.8 11,813 10,616 11.3 14,957 Profit (loss) from operations 595 570 4.4 1,779 1,656 7.4 2,299 EBITDA 1,089 1,017 7.1 3,326 2,993 11.1 4,183 Adjusted EBITDA 1,089 1,038 4.9 3,326 3,034 9.6 4,240 Average number of employees 37,996 36,636 3.7 37,859 35,641 6.2 36,076

Comments on the table: Including first-time consolidation of SunCom from February 22, 2008.

Europe operating segment*:

Q3 2009 millions of € Q3 2008 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2009 millions of € Q1-Q3 2008 millions of € Change % FY 2008 millions of € Total revenue 2,552 2,940 (13.2) 7,561 8,559 (11.7) 11,354 of which: T-Mobile UK 853 999 (14.6) 2,575 3,073 (16.2) 4,051 of which: T-Mobile NL 452 477 (5.2) 1,361 1,340 1.6 1,806 of which: PTC 450 618 (27.2) 1,306 1,722 (24.2) 2,260 of which: T-Mobile CZ 313 357 (12.3) 898 1,000 (10.2) 1,329 of which: T-Mobile A 260 271 (4.1) 782 815 (4.0) 1,085 Net revenue 2,405 2,791 (13.8) 7,145 8,142 (12.2) 10,798 Profit (loss) from operations 349 201 73.6 (1,211) 486 n.a. 496 EBITDA 738 749 (1.5) 1,874 2,204 (15.0) 2,853 Adjusted EBITDA 745 765 (2.6) 1,895 2,231 (15.1) 2,939 of which: T-Mobile UK 181 220 (17.7) 447 646 (30.8) 888 of which: T-Mobile NL 128 91 40.7 295 267 10.5 352 of which: PTC 175 222 (21.2) 455 620 (26.6) 785 of which T-Mobile CZ 165 175 (5.7) 473 491 (3.7) 634 of which: T-Mobile A 82 64 28.1 205 205 0.0 285 Average number of employees 18,114 17,867 1.4 18,248 17,876 2.1 17,945

Comments on the table:

Including an impairment loss of EUR 1.8 billion recognized on the goodwill of the cash-generating unit T-Mobile UK in the first quarter of 2009.

Southern and Eastern Europe operating segment*:

Q3 2009 millions of € Q3 2008 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2009 millions of € Q1-Q3 2008 millions of € Change % FY 2008 millions of € Total revenue 2,616 1,265 n.a. 7,096 3,499 n.a. 4,645 of which: Hungary 437 550 (20.5) 1,240 1,524 (18.6) 2,006 of which: Croatia 315 339 (7.1) 885 921 (3.9) 1,223 of which: Slovakia 244 262 (6.9) 734 736 (0.3) 994 of which: Greece 1,087 - n.a. 2,800 - n.a. - of which: Romania 296 - n.a. 795 - n.a. - of which: Other a 271 119 n.a. 722 328 n.a. 435 Net revenue 2,564 1,215 n.a. 6,965 3,382 n.a. 4,497 Profit (loss) from operations 462 371 24.5 1,203 920 30.8 915 EBITDA 1,082 583 85.6 2,906 1,572 84.9 1,949 Adjusted EBITDA 1,089 593 83.6 2,890 1,603 80.3 2,014 of which: Hungary 189 235 (19.6) 522 648 (19.4) 820 of which: Croatia 153 176 (13.1) 414 443 (6.5) 557 of which: Slovakia 118 119 (0.8) 350 343 2.0 427 of which: Greece 413 - n.a. 1,035 - n.a. - of which: Romania 88 - n.a. 227 - n.a. - of which: Other a 130 62 n.a. 343 169 211 Average number of employees 53,593 21,083 n.a. 50,395 21,321 n.a. 21,229

Comments on the table: Including first-time consolidation of OTE from February 1, 2009.

a Other consists of Bulgaria, Albania, Macedonia, and Montenegro.

Systems Solutions operating segment*:

Q3 2009 millions of € Q3 2008 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2009 millions of € Q1-Q3 2008 millions of € Change % FY 2008 millions of € Total revenue 2,125 2,293 (7.3) 6,410 6,744 (5.0) 9,343 - Computing & Desktop Services 952 961 (0.9) 2,785 2,745 1.5 3,877 - Systems Integration 370 415 (10.8) 1,174 1,285 (8.6) 1,741 - Telecommunica- tions 803 917 (12.4) 2,451 2,714 (9.7) 3,725 Net revenue 1,467 1,553 (5.5) 4,465 4,595 (2.8) 6,368 New orders 1,689 1,912 (11.7) 6,014 7,380 (18.5) 10,235 Profit (loss) from operations 16 (11) n.a. 54 407 (86.7) 81 EBITDA 183 180 1.7 571 981 (41.8) 862 Adjusted EBITDA 231 203 13.8 673 595 13.1 826 Average number of employees 45,877 46,028 (0.3) 45,063 46,109 (2.3) 46,095

Comments on the table: The 160,000 or so business customers transferred from the Systems Solutions operating segment effective January 1, 2009 are shown as part of the fixed-network operations in the Germany operating segment. All prior-quarter and prior-year figures have been adjusted for better comparability.

Group Headquarters & Shared Services*:

Q3 2009 millions of € Q3 2008 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2009 millions of € Q1-Q3 2008 millions of € Change % FY 2008 millions of € Total revenue 593 748 (20.7) 1,823 2,179 (16.3) 2,781 Net revenue 63 82 (23.2) 197 249 (20.9) 307 Profit (loss) from operations (311) (319) 2.5 (964) (900) (7.1) (1,266) EBITDA (112) (152) 26.3 (316) (342) 7.6 (493) Adjusted EBITDA (112) 74 n.a. (304) (40) n.a. (181) Average number of employees 20,548 25,141 (18.3) 19,970 24,917 (19.9) 23,581

*Deutsche Telekom defines EBITDA as profit/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization, and impairment losses.For a detailed explanation of non-GAAP performance measures, special factors affecting EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, the adjusted EBITDA margin as well as special factors affecting profit or loss and the adjusted net profit, please refer to “Reconciliation to pro forma figures” that is posted on Deutsche Telekom's Investor Relations website at www.telekom.com.

Development of customer numbers in the first three quarters of 2009

Germanyoperating segment:

Sept. 30, 2009 thousands Sept. 30, 2008 thousands Change thousands Change % Fixed network Fixed-network lines a 26,653 28,978 (2,325) (8.0) Broadband lines Retail a 11,301 10,242 1,059 10.3 Resale/IP-BSA b 1,752 2,905 (1,153) (39.7) ULLs c 8,914 7,906 1,008 12.7 IP-BSA SA d 517 54 463 n.a. Mobile communications Mobile communications customers e, f 39,330 38,800 530 1.4

Comments on the table:

The 160,000 or so business customers transferred from the Systems Solutions operating segment effective January 1, 2009 are shown as part of the fixed-network operations in the Germany operating segment. All prior-year figures were adjusted for better comparability. a Lines in operation excluding internal use and public telecommunications systems, including IP-based lines and congstar. b Resale: sale of broadband lines based on DSL technology to alternative providers outside the Deutsche Telekom Group, including bundled IP-BSA. In the case of IP bitstream access (IP-BSA), Deutsche Telekom leases DSL lines to the competitor and transports the datastream carried over the lines. c Unbundled local loop line: Deutsche Telekom wholesale service that can be leased by alternative telecommunications operators without upstream technical equipment in order to offer their own customers a telephone or DSL line. d IP-BSA Stand Alone: wholesale service not bundled with a PSTN line. Allows competitors to offer an all-IP product range. e One mobile communications card corresponds to one customer. f Due to various rulings on the expiry of prepaid credit and the limited validity of prepaid cards, T-Mobile Deutschland changed its terms of contract and therefore its deactivation policy in the first quarter of 2007 in favor of its prepay customers. These customers can now use their prepaid credit longer than before. As a result of the change in the terms of contract, prepaid contracts no longer end automatically, but run for an unlimited duration and can be terminated by the customer at any time and by T-Mobile with one month's notice. T-Mobile Deutschland reserves the right to make use of this right of termination and to deactivate cards in the system.

United States operating segment:

Sept. 30, 2009 thousands Sept. 30, 2008 thousands Change thousands Change % Mobile customers a 33,420 32,136 1,284 4.0

Comments on the table: a One mobile communications card corresponds to one customer.

Europeoperating segment:

Sept. 30, 2009 thousands Sept. 30, 2008 thousands Change thousands Change % Mobile customers a 44,409 43,867 542 1.2 of which: T-Mobile UK b 16,608 16,802 (194) (1.2) of which: T-Mobile NL c 5,474 5,327 147 2.8 of which: PTC 13,482 13,013 469 3.6 of which: T-Mobile CZ 5,458 5,392 66 1.2 of which: T-Mobile A 3,387 3,333 54 1.6

Comments on the table:

a One mobile communications card corresponds to one customer. b Including Virgin Mobile. c The consolidation of Online (formerly Orange Nederland Breedband B.V.) in the second quarter of 2008 has no effect on the number of customers of the T-Mobile Netherlands group, as only mobile communications customers are shown.

Southern and Eastern Europe operating segment:

Sept. 30, 2009 thousands Sept. 30, 2008 thousands Change thousands Change % Fixed network Fixed-network lines a 12,184 13,015 (831) (6.4) of which: Hungary 1,870 2,055 (185) (9.0) of which: Croatia 1,497 1,559 (62) (4.0) of which: Slovakia 1,104 1,126 (22) (2.0) of which: Greece 4,349 4,675 (326) (7.0) of which: Romania 2,832 3,009 (177) (5.9) Retail broadband lines 3,385 2,710 675 24.9 Resale/IP-BSA b 246 358 (112) (31.3) ULLs c 971 579 392 67.7 IP-BSA SA d 30 18 12 66.7 Mobile communications Mobile customers e 33,711 29,848 3,863 12.9 of which: Hungary 5,207 5,156 51 1.0 of which: Croatia 2,885 2,620 265 10.1 of which: Slovakia 2,301 2,317 (16) (0.7) of which: Greece 9,064 7,411 1,653 22.3 of which: Romania 6,599 5,246 1,353 25.8

Comments on the table: Including first-time consolidation of OTE from February 1, 2009. Prior-year figures have been adjusted on a pro forma basis. a Lines in operation excluding internal use and public telecommunications, including IP-based lines. b Resale: sale of broadband lines based on DSL technology to alternative providers outside the Deutsche Telekom Group, including bundled IP-BSA. In the case of IP bitstream access (IP-BSA), Deutsche Telekom leases DSL lines to the competitor and transports the datastream carried over the lines. c Unbundled local loop line: Deutsche Telekom wholesale service that can be leased by alternative telecommunications operators without upstream technical equipment in order to offer their own customers a telephone or DSL line. d IP-BSA Stand Alone: wholesale service not bundled with a PSTN line. Allows competitors to offer an all-IP product range. e One mobile communications card corresponds to one customer.

Net additions in the third quarter of 2009

Germanyoperating segment:

Q3 2009 thousands Q3 2008 thousands Change thousands Change % Fixed network Fixed-network lines a (573) (565) (8) (1.4) Broadband lines Retail a 72 344 (272) (79.1) Resale/IP-BSA b (200) (264) 64 24.2 ULLs c 172 394 (222) (56.3) IP-BSA SA d 92 52 40 76.9 Mobile communications Mobile communications customers e, f 227 401 (174) (43.4)

Comments on the table:

The 160,000 or so business customers transferred from the Systems Solutions operating segment effective January 1, 2009 are shown as part of the fixed-network operations in the Germany operating segment. All prior-year figures were adjusted for better comparability. a Lines in operation excluding internal use and public telecommunications systems, including IP-based lines and congstar. b Resale: sale of broadband lines based on DSL technology to alternative providers outside the Deutsche Telekom Group, including bundled IP-BSA. In the case of IP bitstream access (IP-BSA), Deutsche Telekom leases DSL lines to the competitor and transports the datastream carried over the lines. c Unbundled local loop line: Deutsche Telekom wholesale service that can be leased by alternative telecommunications operators without upstream technical equipment in order to offer their own customers a telephone or DSL line. d IP-BSA Stand Alone: wholesale service not bundled with a PSTN line. Allows competitors to offer an all-IP product range. e One mobile communications card corresponds to one customer. f Due to various rulings on the expiry of prepaid credit and the limited validity of prepaid cards, T-Mobile Deutschland changed its terms of contract and therefore its deactivation policy in the first quarter of 2007 in favor of its prepay customers. These customers can now use their prepaid credit longer than before. As a result of the change in the terms of contract, prepaid contracts no longer end automatically, but run for an unlimited duration and can be terminated by the customer at any time and by T-Mobile with one month's notice. T-Mobile Deutschland reserves the right to make use of this right of termination and to deactivate cards in the system.

United Statesoperating segment:

Q3 2009 thousands Q3 2008 thousands Change thousands Change % Mobile customers a (77) 670 (747) n.a.

Comments on the table: a One mobile communications card corresponds to one customer.

Europeoperating segment:

Q3 2009 thousands Q3 2008 thousands Change thousands Change % Mobile customers a 154 354 (200) (56.6) of which: T-Mobile UK b 20 8 12 n.a. of which: T-Mobile NL c 51 49 2 4.1 of which: PTC 73 182 (109) (59.9) of which: T-Mobile CZ 25 79 (54) (68.4) of which: T-Mobile A (15) 36 (51) n.a.

Comments on the table: a One mobile communications card corresponds to one customer. b Including Virgin Mobile. c The consolidation of Online (formerly Orange Nederland Breedband B.V.) in the second quarter of 2008 has no effect on the number of customers of the T-Mobile Netherlands group, as only mobile communications customers are shown.

Southern and Eastern Europe operating segment:

Q3 2009 thousands Q3 2008 thousands Change thousands Change % Fixed network Fixed-network lines a (205) (208) 2 1.4 of which: Hungary (48) (39) (9) (23.1) of which: Croatia (16) (18) 2 11.1 of which: Slovakia (10) (5) (5) n.a. of which: Greece (58) (109) 51 46.8 of which: Romania (64) (28) (36) n.a. Retail broadband lines 107 173 (66) (38.2) Resale/IP-BSA b (17) (22) 5 22.7 ULLs c 68 81 (13) (16.0) Mobile communications Mobile customers d 728 232 n.a. n.a. of which: Hungary (49) 74 (123) n.a. of which: Croatia 17 76 (59) (77.6) of which: Slovakia (22) (13) (9) (69.2) of which: Greece 271 n.a. n.a. n.a. of which: Romania 269 n.a. n.a. n.a.

Comments on the table:

First-time consolidation of OTE from February 1, 2009. Prior-year Fixed Network figures have been adjusted accordingly on a pro forma basis.

a Lines in operation excluding internal use and public telecommunications, including IP-based lines.

b Resale: sale of broadband lines based on DSL technology to alternative providers outside the Deutsche Telekom Group, including bundled IP-BSA. In the case of IP bitstream access (IP-BSA), Deutsche Telekom leases DSL lines to the competitor and transports the datastream carried over the lines.

c Unbundled local loop line: Deutsche Telekom wholesale service that can be leased by alternative telecommunications operators without upstream technical equipment in order to offer their own customers a telephone or DSL line.

d One mobile communications card corresponds to one customer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. These also include statements on market potential, statements on finance guidance, as well as on the dividend outlook. They are generally identified by the terms "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "aim for," "goal," "plan," "will," "strive for," "outlook," or similar expressions and often include information that relates to net revenue expectations or targets for adjusted EBITDA, profit or loss, earnings performance and other indicators, as well as personnel-related measures and workforce adjustments. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections. They should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control, including those described in the sections "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of the Company's Form 20-F annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Among the relevant factors are the progress of Deutsche Telekom’s workforce reduction initiative, the restructuring of operating activities in Germany, and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, business combinations, and cost reduction measures. In addition, regulatory decisions, stronger-than-expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. Furthermore, changes in the economic and business environments – for example, the current economic slump – in markets where we, our subsidiaries and affiliates operate, the enduring instability and volatility on the global financial markets, as well as exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations can also adversely affect our business development and the availability of capital at favorable terms. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom's actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be met. Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to take new information or future events into account or otherwise. Deutsche Telekom does not reconcile its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a GAAP measure because it would require unreasonable effort to do so. As a rule, Deutsche Telekom does not predict the net effect of future special factors due to their uncertainty. Special factors and interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including impairment losses) can have a significant effect on Deutsche Telekom's results.

In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents non-GAAP financial performance measures, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBT, adjusted net profit, free cash flow, gross debt, and net debt. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways. For further information relevant to the interpretation of these terms, please refer to the chapter “Reconciliation of pro forma figures” posted on Deutsche Telekom’s website (www.telekom.com) under the link "Investor Relations."