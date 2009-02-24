"LIFE – Digital Living" study published in Bonn

Digital networking is increasing The new representative Internet study, “LIFE – Digital Living", shows a clear international trend toward broad usage of digital media and the spread of networking into all areas of our lives. More than 10,000 consumers interviewed in Germany, France, Great Britain, Hungary, South Korea and the USA and a panel of 56 experts see this development as particularly strong in the areas family & friends, and leisure & well-being. According to the study, intuitive usability, speed and personalization will be the core criteria for successful digital networking products in the coming years. Mobile access and stylish product design will play increasingly important roles. The "LIFE – Digital Living" study was designed and conducted by Professor Dr. Thomas Hess, Director of the Institute for Information Systems and New Media at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich in collaboration with 'zehnvier’ strategy consultants. The key results of the study are being published during the “Digital Lifestyle Experience” workshop in Bonn today. Key study results The study concentrates on the use of digital media today and in the future. It also analyzes in depth networking in the areas of leisure & wellbeing, family & friends, work & study, material & financial matters, security, society & community life, and health & fitness. Along with results gleaned from answers given by consumers in 6 countries, the study singles out the group known as the "digital avantgarde" in order to show that the digital future is already reality among today’s trendsetters. Access to digital media taken for granted – including mobile applications Around 85 percent of the German respondents state that the use of digital media has become a natural part of their lives. Over 50 percent use mobile access to their technical devices, as do 85 percent of the digital avantgarde. Networking enhances quality of life, lifestyle is becoming more important 64 percent of the German respondents believe that today’s Internet services and technical devices enhance their quality of life. Owning a stylish device is important for 66 percent of the digital avantgarde, and 62 percent state that design is just as important as functionality. Growth in broadband and mobile networking in Germany Experts forecast that broadband access in Germany will double to 36 million access points by 2015 and anticipate data transfer rates of over 100 Mbit/s. Experts also believe that the number of UMTS access points in mobile communications will double by 2010. Increasing use of modern forms of communication 50 percent of the Germans surveyed belong to an online social network, in Great Britain 61 percent are members, as are 68 percent of the digital avantgarde. Around one quarter of the German respondents who belong to a private social network use the network to share photos, as do 47 percent in South Korea and 48 percent of the digital avantgarde. Consumers want easy-to-use, personalized services More than 56 percent of the Germans surveyed would like to have individualized services tailored to their interests, as would over 70 percent in South Korea and 84 percent of the digital avantgarde. Ease-of-use is an important aspect: 79 percent of Germans want intuitive services. Details about individual areas The study analyzes the intensity of networking in these areas of our lives today and identifies trends that can be expected in the future. Despite the fact that digital networking has advanced apace in most areas of our lives, experts and consumers agree that this trend will become more important in all seven areas in the future. Both groups see the biggest growth potential in the areas of leisure & well-being, family & friends, work & learning and material & financial matters. Digital media plays a particularly important role in leisure activities 72 percent of the Germans surveyed could no longer envisage their leisure time without telecommunications and the Internet; in the digital avantgarde group this was actually 93 percent. In all of the countries surveyed, online music and videos and the ability to share photos were in the top five of the most popular services in this area. Family and friends drive digital networking For 57 percent of the German respondents digital networking with family and friends plays an important role, rising to 69 percent in France and 88 percent of the digital avantgarde. 73 percent of the French respondents and 51 percent of the Germans would not be able to keep in touch with their friends and family without the Internet and telecommunication. Trend toward mobile, net-based working 63 percent of the German respondents rely on the Internet for their work, this rises to 81 percent for the digital avant-garde group. Services relating to mobile working and web collaboration – i.e. distance teamwork – interest more than 60 percent of the German respondents. Digital shopping has become commonplace 70 percent of the Germans surveyed buy more online than three years ago; this rises to 82 percent of the digital avant-garde. In almost all the countries, over three-quarters of the respondents research online before actually buying. The respondents rated online price comparisons as one of the most interesting services in the material & financial sphere.

About the study The "LIFE – Digital Living" study is based on the results of a representative Internet survey of 10,545 consumers in six countries (Germany, France, Great Britain, Hungary, USA and South Korea) as well as statements made by 56 distinguished experts in response to a Delphi survey. The different perspectives reveal both the situation today and future trends and further developments. Thanks to the high number of respondents in Germany (5,120 consumers), it was possible to compare the group of highly advanced users ("digital avantgarde") with the overall figures for Germany. The study was designed and conducted by Professor Dr. Thomas Hess, Director of the Institute for Information Systems and New Media at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich collaborating with "zehnvier" strategy consultants. The detailed results of the study are summarized in the "LIFE – Digital Living" report. Publication of the study is supported by Deutsche Telekom. The report is available on the Internet site www.studie-life.de.