Croatia - Merger T-Mobile into T-Hrvatski Telekom

Pursuant to Article 459 and Articles 438 to 445 of the Capital Market Act and Article 154 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, HT d.d. issues this

Notification on Entering the Merger of T-Mobile d.o.o. into HT d.d. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement signed between HT - Hrvatske telekomunikacije d.d. (HT d.d.) and T-Mobile Hrvatska d.o.o. on 29 October 2009 and the decision of the Assembly of the transferor company by which the merger was approved, the merger was entered into the court register of the Commercial Court in Zagreb on 31 December 2009. T-Mobile Hrvatska d.o.o. ceased to exist by the entry of the merger into the court register. The transferee company, HT d.d. became the universal legal successor of the transferor company and thereby entered into all legal relationships of the transferor company.

About T-Hrvatski Telekom (Reuters: THTC.L, HT.ZA; Bloomberg: THTC LI, HTRA CZ) T-Hrvatski Telekom is the leading provider of telecommunication services in Croatia, serving more than 1.5 million fixed lines, 2.88 million mobile subscribers and nearly 527,000 broadband connections through its two divisions: T-Com and T-Mobile. Deutsche Telekom AG owns 51% of T-HT’s shares, with the Government of the Republic of Croatia owning 3.5% following the transfer of a proportion of its holding to Croatian private investors as bonus shares, in October 2008. Since its initial public offering in October 2007, T-HT shares have traded on the Zagreb Stock Exchange, with global depositary receipts trading on the London Stock Exchange.