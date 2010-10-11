Deutsche Telekom is marketing the HTC 7 Mozart smartphone exclusively in Germany

Deutsche Telekom offers the HTC 7 Mozart smartphone with the new Windows Phone 7 operating system exclusively in Germany. The innovative smartphone impresses with its features, design and convenience: via touchscreen fields on the 9.3 cm display, users can quickly and easily call up their favorite applications such as making phone calls, writing SMS/e-mails or navigating. The dynamic homepage automatically displays calls, new messages and updates from social networks such as Facebook. Other highlights include mobile broadband connection via HSDPA with up to 7.2 Mbit/s and - for photos and videos - the built-in 8 megapixel camera with autofocus, Xenon flash and digital zoom. Just as with a digital camera, users can take a photo within three seconds without having to unlock the smartphone or call up the menu. The HTC 7 Mozart model is available from as little as EUR 1 in the new Deutsche Telekom Complete Mobil rate plans. Deutsche Telekom customers can access exclusive services such as MobileTV, NAVIGON select Telekom Edition, the media center and TopApps directly on the smartphone. Business customers will be interested to hear that the HTC 7 Mozart model includes the entire range of Microsoft Office Mobile programs. Thanks to Xbox LIVE, users can easily connect to their Xbox community for online gaming. The smartphone also offers direct access to the Zune store and to the Windows Marketplace for Mobile - and thus to a broad range of applications, music and games. The model has a 1 GHz processor to rev up all applications; the 16 GB flash memory provides sufficient space for games, songs, photos, videos and e-mails. The HTC 7 Mozart model will be available shortly in the Deutsche Telekom Internet shop, in all Telekom Shops and from specialist Deutsche Telekom retail partners.

About Deutsche Telekom AG Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with over 131 million mobile customers, around 37 million fixed-network lines and nearly 16 million broadband lines (as of June 30, 2010). The Group provides fixed-network, mobile-communications, Internet and IPTV products and services for consumers, and ICT solutions for corporate customers and business customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has over 251,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenue of EUR 64.6 billion in the 2009 financial year – over half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2009). Further information is available on the Internet at: www.telekom.com