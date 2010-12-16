New five-year contract for René Obermann as Deutsche Telekom CEO

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom took the decision to extend René Obermann's contract as Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG by a further five years at its meeting today. His current contract expires on October 31, 2011. The new contract will run until the end of October 2016. The new Fix - Transform - Innovate strategy, which extends to 2015, was unveiled by the Board of Management under Obermann’s leadership in March 2010, with the support of the Supervisory Board.

"René Obermann has done a first-class job over the last few years," said Prof. Ulrich Lehner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom. "He is the right man for the future of the company, because he combines an understanding of the market with determination and the will to strike a balance between different interests. As such, he will lead the Group to even greater success." "I am grateful for this demonstration of confidence from the Supervisory Board and their recognition of my previous work," explained René Obermann. "I will continue to fight for the future success of Deutsche Telekom with the support of my Board of Management colleagues and every employee. We will implement our new strategy consistently and use high-speed networks and innovative products to tap new growth areas for the Group, offsetting the decline in the tightly regulated areas. The next few years are all about pushing ahead with the transformation of Deutsche Telekom." The contract is subject to the new regulations on Board of Management remuneration that were approved at the shareholders' meeting in May 2010. The medium-term goals and the employee and customer-satisfaction parameters are anchored in these regulations, ensuring that the remuneration is not only tied to financial developments, but is also linked to a greater extent to sustainability KPIs and other indicators focused on the interests of key stakeholders.

About Deutsche Telekom AG Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with over 131 million mobile customers, around 37 million fixed-network lines and nearly 16 million broadband lines (as of June 30, 2010). The Group provides fixed-network, mobile-communications, Internet and IPTV products and services for consumers, and ICT solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has over 251,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenue of EUR 64.6 billion in the 2009 financial year - over half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2009).