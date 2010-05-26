T-Mobile USA: CEO Robert Dotson to Leave Company in May 2011; Philipp Humm Named as CEO Designate

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Robert Dotson, president and chief executive officer of T-Mobile USA, Inc., has informed Deutsche Telekom (DT) of his intent to transition to new opportunities in 2011 after 15 years of service with T-Mobile USA. In order to ensure a smooth transition of leadership, Dotson has committed to stay actively engaged in the business until May 2011. His designated successor is Philipp Humm, an experienced DT executive and former CEO of T-Mobile Deutschland. Humm is currently responsible for sales and service in Europe as chief regional officer (CRO) Europe. After a period of transition with Dotson, it's the intention that Humm will take over as CEO of T-Mobile USA in February 2011, while Dotson will remain on as a non-executive board member until May 2011. "For 15 years it has been a privilege to lead the talented T-Mobile USA team in its journey to become a leading U.S. wireless provider. The time is right to ensure a thoughtful leadership transition to position T-Mobile USA for the next 15 years of opportunity," Dotson said. "It has long been my intent to step away from the business at this stage in my life in order to devote more time to family and to take on entirely new and unique challenges. That change can only be made possible if a suitable successor is in place. Over the next year, it will be my relentless focus and responsibility to work closely with Philipp to ensure marketplace success, and to enable a seamless leadership transition." René Obermann, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, said, "I sincerely regret Robert's decision to leave, however I absolutely respect his decision, and am most grateful that he has offered to stay on for another year in order to work with Philipp to ensure continuity in running the business. Robert's pioneering leadership in establishing T-Mobile USA as one of the leading players in the U.S. mobile market has not only been recognized by us at Deutsche Telekom, but by the industry as a whole. An agile mind, business acumen, strong leadership, entrepreneurial spirit and team work - these are some of the many excellent qualities that have made Robert such an invaluable leader within the DT Group." Coming to T-Mobile USA as president and CEO designate, effective July 1, 2010, Humm brings significant experience in the U.S. marketplace. Before joining Deutsche Telekom, Humm worked for ten years for a number of U.S.-based companies including McKinsey & Company, Procter & Gamble, and Amazon in senior level positions. Humm has since served as CEO of T-Mobile Deutschland from 2005 until 2008. He took over a company in a declining market and successfully turned it around during his tenure to become Germany's leading mobile operator in both subscribers as well as service revenues. He was also responsible for the successful market introduction of the iPhone® in Germany in 2007. Humm, 50, has strong international experience, and in his present position as CRO Europe, he is responsible for international sales and customer service, as well as steering the five national mobile companies in Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the UK and Poland. In this role he has played a pivotal part in the recent, successful establishment of the joint venture in the United Kingdom between T-Mobile UK and Orange UK of France Telekom. "With Philipp, we have an excellent leader with an outstanding track record in the mobile industry," Obermann added. "During his five years at Deutsche Telekom, Philipp has proven bold leadership and intense determination to succeed. His strong vision within the industry as well as his courage to transform, combined with his entrepreneurial qualities, ensures that he has all the credentials to lead T-Mobile USA as a strong competitor in a very dynamic market. I am more than confident that both Robert and Philipp will work closely together to create a smooth transition of leadership, as well as moving the business forward." Humm said, "It is a privilege for me to take over the reins from an established leader such as Robert. I look forward to working with him and the T-Mobile USA team during the transition phase, and I relish the prospect of leading such a proud company as T-Mobile USA - a force to be reckoned with in one of the largest markets in the world. It is a great challenge, and I am grateful for having been given the chance to make a difference."

About T-Mobile USA, Inc. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile USA, Inc. is the U.S. wireless operation of Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT). By the end of the first quarter of 2010, approximately 150 million mobile customers were served by the mobile communication segments of the Deutsche Telekom group - 33.7 million by T-Mobile USA - all via a common technology platform based on GSM and UMTS, the world’s most widely-used digital wireless standards. T-Mobile USA’s innovative wireless products and services help empower people to connect to those who matter most. Multiple independent research studies continue to rank T-Mobile USA among the highest in numerous regions throughout the U.S. in wireless customer care and call quality. For more information, please visit http://www.T-Mobile.com. T-Mobile is a federally registered trademark of Deutsche Telekom AG. For further information on Deutsche Telekom, please visit www.telekom.com/investor-relations. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" "intend", "may", "plan", "project" and "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and therefore you should not place too much reliance on them. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control, including, without limitation, those factors set forth in "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" contained in Deutsche Telekom’s annual report on Form 20-F filed on February 28, 2008. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom"s actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom does not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.