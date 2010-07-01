Orange UK and T-Mobile UK integrate to form Everything Everywhere

Everything Everywhere Limited - Britain's biggest communications company - has reached another important milestone today - the official integration of T-Mobile UK and Orange UK, with all employees now working for Everything Everywhere Limited.

Following the creation of the company's Vice President tier in May, three new appointments have been made: Neil Macgeorge, VP of Products; Simon Frumkin, VP of Procurement and Supply Chain; and Stephen Harris will take the role of Chief of Staff to CEO Tom Alexander. In addition, a new team of Directors has been appointed. There are no other role or structural changes for the company’s 16,500 staff.

A number of changes will also be taking place for employees today, including new Everything Everywhere branding for key headquarter buildings, Everything Everywhere staff email addresses, new business cards and more.

Tom Alexander, Chief Executive of Everything Everywhere Limited said: "The formal integration of our new company, Everything Everywhere Limited, is another major milestone and reflects the rapid progress we have made over the past nine months."

"Today we have created the country's biggest communications company, and as the new leader in the industry, it is our aspiration to give our customers instant access to the world around them, to everything everywhere, through both of our brands, Orange and T-Mobile."

About Everything Everywhere Limited Everything Everywhere Limited is the company running two of the UK’s most famous brands - T-Mobile (UK) and Orange (UK). Owned jointly by Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom respectively, Everything Everywhere Limited is the UK's biggest communications company, with a combined customer base of over 30 million people and 700 retail stores across the country. Everything Everywhere Limited plans to transform the industry by giving customers instant access to everything everywhere, offering the best value, best choice and best network experience in the country.