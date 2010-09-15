René Obermann rejects allegations

Following partially contradictory reports on the searches conducted at Deutsche Telekom on August 31, the Group would like to clarify the situation: The public prosecutor's office in Bonn has initiated an investigation against eight people, including a Telekom outsider, following a request for legal assistance from the U.S. authorities in connection with suspected acts of bribery in Macedonia and Montenegro. Individuals under investigation include the CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, René Obermann. With reference to the request for legal assistance, with which we are not yet familiar, the CEO has been alleged by the Bonn prosecutor of approving dividend payments to MakTel at a meeting with the CEO of Makedonski Telekom (MakTel) in 2005 on the condition that the Macedonian telecommunications market not be opened up to other competitors. The public prosecutor's office is linking this to alleged bribery payments made by third parties. The CEO has rejected the allegations made against him as false. Deutsche Telekom does not tolerate corruption in any area of the Group worldwide. It has fully cooperated at all times in the U.S. authorities' investigation, which has been underway for four years now, with the CEO himself testifying as a witness in 2009. No allegations have been made against the CEO personally at any stage of the U.S. investigation.

About Deutsche Telekom AG Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with over 131 million mobile customers, around 37 million fixed-network lines and nearly 16 million broadband lines (as of June 30, 2010). The Group provides fixed-network, mobile-communications, Internet and IPTV products and services for consumers, and ICT solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has over 251,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenue of EUR 64.6 billion in the 2009 financial year - over half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2009).