Deutsche Telekom named again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

Deutsche Telekom qualified again this year for the most renowned sustainability indexes, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World and Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe. Only the top 10 percent of companies in a sector are named in the indexes and thus recommended to sustainability-oriented investors and fund managers as top investments.

The Company was included in the indexes on the back of its very good performance in the company evaluation by the Zurich agency SAM research. Due to the proportion of net revenue from mobile communications and fixed network business in the last three years, since 2009 Deutsche Telekom has been evaluated in the mobile communications sector, where it was yet again awarded the coveted distinction of "Sector Leader World."

In the evaluation of sustainability performance in the overarching telecommunications sector, mobile communications and fixed network, Deutsche Telekom is only just behind the sector leader, Telefonica. Deutsche Telekom achieved top scores in the three core dimensions: economic, environmental and social and was even awarded full marks in environmental and social.

"Sector leaders" are companies which are best prepared in their sectors to embrace opportunities and manage risks that are linked to the three traditional dimensions of sustainability: economic, environmental and social. The analysis focuses in particular on the management of customer relationships (CRM), brand management and various HR and control issues.

Given the stringency of the evaluation criteria, of the 318 participants evaluated this year, 46 companies are no longer listed in the DJSI World, while 48 companies were newly added. Another 19 companies are no longer named in DJSI Europe, while 27 were added. "It is therefore all the more gratifying that we have once again managed not only to remain listed but also to reassert our leadership of the 2009 evaluation," said Luis Neves, Head of CR Deutsche Telekom AG. The SAM experts even awarded Deutsche Telekom's endeavors in the areas of privacy protection, human capital development and impact of telecommunication services with a top score of 100 percent, the best score in the sector. Deutsche Telekom is also sector leader in brand management and environmental reporting.

The Deutsche Telekom share is listed, in addition to the DJSI, in the top sustainability indexes and is represented in numerous funds as a top ten investment. The volume of the approximately 340 sustainable funds authorized for public sale in Germany, Austria and Switzerland comprised around EUR 30 billion at the end of June 2010.

About Deutsche Telekom AG Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies with over 131 million mobile customers, around 37 million fixed-network lines and nearly 16 million broadband lines (as of June 30, 2010). The Group provides fixed-network, mobile-communications, Internet and IPTV products and services for consumers, and ICT solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has over 251,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenue of EUR 64.6 billion in the 2009 financial year - over half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2009).