Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG appoints two new members to the Board of Management

Deutsche Telekom is making new appointments to two of the eight positions on its Board of Management: Claudia Nemat (42) is to take over the Europe Board department at the beginning of October. Marion Schick (52) will take over the Human Resources Board department from Thomas Sattelberger next year. Ulrich Lehner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG, said of the appointment of the new Board members: "Mrs. Nemat and Mrs. Schick are two proven experts to head these two units. I very much look forward to working with them." Telekom CEO René Obermann welcomed the Supervisory Board's decision: "I think a great deal of both of them and was a strong supporter of the appointment of Claudia Nemat and Marion Schick . They have all the necessary professional and personal skills to drive the restructuring of Deutsche Telekom ahead in two key areas of the Group in the coming years." The subject of human resources was at the center of 52-year old Marion Schick's professional career right from the start. As President of Munich University (2000 - 2008) she was responsible for the implementation of the university reforms in the first few years of the new millennium and the associated positioning of the university in a competitive environment. She was a professor teaching, among other things, human resources management. She then joined the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft where her main task was the development of a human resources strategy against the backdrop of the expansion of the research organization. In her most recent position as Minister of Education and Cultural Affairs in Baden-Württemberg , she focused particularly on expanding vocational training and the educational phase in children's early years. At the beginning of her career, Marion Schick worked for Rodenstock and the ADAC including positions as a human resources developer and trainer for executives. She studied business education at the Ludwig Maximilian University, Munich, and completed her doctorate at the vocational education department of the Universität der Bundeswehr (University of the German Federal Armed Forces). Claudia Nemat (42) has a degree in physics and joins the company from the management consulting firm McKinsey, where she is currently head of the Technology sector for the regions of Europe, Middle East and Africa. She has already supported a range of projects for Deutsche Telekom in the past and was also involved in the development of the new corporate strategy. Nemat has many years of experience in the telecommunications and IT sector and has managed projects in Germany, the USA, Europe and Brazil. As a new member of the Board of Management, she is responsible for managing the Group's subsidiaries in Europe, which offer both fixed-network and mobile communications services. In addition to Slovak Telekom (Slovakia) and T-Hrvatski Telekom (Croatia), these include the OTE group with companies in Greece, Romania, Albania and Bulgaria, the Magyar Telekom Group in Hungary and its subsidiaries in Montenegro, Macedonia. Nemat is also responsible for mobile communications subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Austria, Poland and the Czech Republic, the stake in the Everything Everywhere joint venture in Great Britain and the international sales, service and marketing functions. The position as Head of the Europe unit had been vacant since April 2011 after Guido Kerkhoff , the previous holder, joined Thyssen-Krupp as Chief Financial Officer.

About Deutsche Telekom AG Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with around 128 million mobile customers, 36 million fixed-network lines and approximately 17 million broadband lines (as of March 31, 2011). The Group provides products and services for the fixed network, mobile communications, the Internet and IPTV for consumers, and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in over 50 countries and has around 244,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 62.4 billion in the 2010 financial year - more than half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2010).