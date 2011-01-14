Deutsche Telekom secures final ownership of PTC

Closing the transaction agreed in December 2010 means that Deutsche Telekom today secured undisputed ownership of the Polish mobile operator PTC. This now makes Deutsche Telekom the sole owner of PTC and settles all legal disputes between the parties once and for all. "Following many years of legal conflict, this agreement finally gives us the exclusive and undisputed power to make decisions - and does so at attractive conditions," said Timotheus Höttges, CFO of Deutsche Telekom.

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About Deutsche Telekom AG Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with over 129 million mobile customers, around 37 million fixed-network lines and approximately 16 million broadband lines (as of September 30, 2010). The Group provides fixed-network, mobile communications, Internet and IPTV products and services for consumers, and ICT solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has over 250,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenue of EUR 64.6 billion in the 2009 financial year - more than half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2009).