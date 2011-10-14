Deutsche Telekom and France Télécom-Orange procurement joint venture BUYIN commences operations

Following approval by the relevant anti-trust authorities, BUYIN will start business operations next Monday as a Brussels-based procurement joint venture between Deutsche Telekom and France Télécom-Orange. The company, which also has operational units in France and Germany, is headed by Volker Pyrtek (52), previously Chief Procurement Officer at Deutsche Telekom. The parent companies have pooled their procurement activities in the areas of terminal devices, mobile communications networks, and in significant portions of their fixed-network equipment and service platforms in a 50:50 joint venture. In addition, the two companies intend to launch pilot projects to explore other areas for inclusion in the joint venture at a later stage, including IT infrastructure and further IT areas. The inclusion of additional fixed-network components will be looked at by the German Federal Cartel Office. The joint venture is expected to generate an annual run-rate of procurement savings of EUR 1.3 billion after three years of implementation.

"We are very pleased to have received approval from appropriate anti-trust authorities for our procurement cooperation with France Télécom-Orange. Now we can start working together to tap into the large and growing potential savings from joint procurement," said Edward R. Kozel, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Deutsche Telekom. "Volker Pyrtek is a truly entrepreneurial procurement leader who has demonstrated his expertise in the past eight years being responsible for procurement at T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom. I am confident that we will quickly be able to realize the available synergies under his direction, with procurement making a significant contribution to the realization of our Telco+ strategy."

In establishing BUYIN, both corporations intend to improve their competitiveness in procurement and generate sustainable economies of scale and savings for their customers. Suppliers are also set to benefit from the standardization of the equipment used by these European network operators.

The worldwide savings for Deutsche Telekom and France Télécom-Orange three years after the start of operations are targeted at above EUR 400 million per year and below EUR 900 million per year respectively.

"I am very happy that we have been able to put this new project with Deutsche Telekom into action so quickly. The teams from the two companies have worked intensively with each other and put together a good agreement that has also won the approval of the anti-trust bodies," said Pierre Louette, Executive Vice President and Group General Secretary at France Télécom-Orange. "Our joint venture enables us to increase our competitiveness and will lead to an even more effective partnership with our suppliers that takes into account the needs of our customers."

A total of around 250 employees will work at the main sites in Paris and Bonn once all positions have been filled. Most of them will come from the procurement units of both companies.

The partners had announced the formation of a procurement joint venture in London in mid-April 2011 as the outcome of exploratory talks on partnerships in the field of technology. The two companies had already announced at the end of February that they intended to look at possibilities for cooperation in various technological areas. In addition to the joint use of radio access networks in Europe, WiFi roaming and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, where a cooperation between Deutsche Telekom, France Télécom-Orange and TeliaSonera has already been announced, additional possibilities for cooperation in other growth areas will also be examined.

About Deutsche Telekom Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies with around 128 million mobile customers, 35 million fixed-network lines and approximately 17 million broadband lines (as of June 30, 2011). The Group provides products and services for the fixed network, mobile communications, the Internet and IPTV for consumers, and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in over 50 countries and has around 241,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 62.4 billion in the 2010 financial year - more than half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2010). About Orange France Telecom-Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with 170,000 employees worldwide, including 102,000 employees in France, and sales of 22.6 billion euros in the first semester 2011. Present in 35 countries, the Group had a customer base of 217.3 million customers at 30 June 2011, including 143 million customers under the Orange brand, the Group's single brand for internet, television and mobile services in the majority of countries where the company operates. At 30 June 2011, the Group had 158.3 million mobile customers and 14 million broadband internet (ADSL, fibre) customers worldwide. Orange is one of the main European operators for mobile and broadband internet services and, under the brand Orange Business Services, is one of the world leaders in providing telecommunication services to multinational companies.

With its industrial project, "conquests 2015", Orange is simultaneously addressing its employees, customers and shareholders, as well as the society in which the company operates, through a concrete set of action plans. These commitments are expressed through a new vision of human resources for employees; through the deployment of a network infrastructure upon which the Group will build its future growth; through the Group's ambition to offer a superior customer experience thanks in particular to improved quality of service; and through the acceleration of international development

France Telecom (NYSE:FTE) is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment A) and on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information (on the internet and on your mobile): www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, www.orange-innovation.tv Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trade marks of Orange Brand Services Limited, Orange France or France Telecom.

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