Deutsche Telekom expands its long-term commitment in Bratislava with Shared Services

Deutsche Telekom Shared Services s.r.o. (DTSS) will gradually take over tasks from the finance and accounting processes of all Deutsche Telekom subsidiaries in Europe. For this purpose, selected operations will be concentrated in Bratislava over the next couple of years. DTSS began handling various accounting processes for the Group subsidiary T-Systems in 2006. The accounting services provider was known as T-Systems VICOS GmbH until 2009. Bundling international accounting tasks in Bratislava will support the standardization of internal processes in high quality and thus improve efficiency while also lowering costs. Today, DTSS and its 100 employees already provide services to 14 international and nine associated German companies. Stefan Hofbauer, Managing Director of DTSS: "The planned expansion of Deutsche Telekom Shared Services s.r.o. reflects our clear commitment to our operations in Bratislava. In just a few years we will be the central European organization responsible for handling many of the Group's accounting tasks." The expansion of DTSS is expected to create more than 500 new jobs by the end of 2015, offering interesting prospects for internationally oriented employees in Bratislava. Deutsche Telekom has already been successful for many years with its major shareholding Slovak Telekom and its subsidiary T‑Systems. The decision to expand DTSS reaffirms the long-term commitment of Deutsche Telekom in the Slovak Republic.

About Deutsche Telekom Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with around 128 million mobile customers, 36 million fixed-network lines and approximately 17 million broadband lines (as of March 31, 2011). The Group provides products and services for the fixed network, mobile communications, the Internet and IPTV for consumers, and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in over 50 countries and has around 244,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 62.4 billion in the 2010 financial year – more than half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2010).