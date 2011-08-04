Deutsche Telekom maintains strong domestic business and sees improvement in many European markets

Deutsche Telekom’s financial figures for the second quarter of 2011 are characterized by significantly improved trends in a number of operational areas and a 17-percent increase in adjusted net profit, causing the adjusted EBITDA margin to rise to over 40 percent. Key figures improved in many European countries compared with the first quarter despite a persistently tough economic environment. In other areas, challenges remain. This is particularly true in the United States.

Net revenue in the second quarter decreased by 6.8 percent year-on-year to EUR 14.5 billion. Looking at continuing operations only (that is, excluding the United States), net revenue fell by 3.3 percent. On a like-for-like basis (i.e., excluding T-Mobile UK), the drop in revenue back in the first quarter amounted to 3.7 percent. Adjusted EBITDA for the Group as a whole fell by 6.5 percent to EUR 4.7 billion. The decrease in continuing operations was 2.6 percent.

The development of adjusted net profit was positive, increasing by 16.8 percent in the second quarter of 2011 compared with the same period last year to EUR 951 million. Negative special factors came to almost EUR 0.3 billion more than in the same period last year, particularly as a consequence of the costs of staff reorganization, resulting in an unadjusted decrease of 26.7 percent to EUR 348 million. The Group recorded an 18.7-percent increase in free cash flow to EUR 1.8 billion.

"Although these figures are not a cause for celebration, they still give us reason to be confident that we will achieve our targets in a persistently difficult environment," said René Obermann, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. "We are now also seeing light at the end of the tunnel in Southeastern Europe.“

Once again, the mobile Internet proved to be a growth driver, with revenues in this area increasing by 13 percent to EUR 1.2 billion. The constant growth in the use of smartphones contributed to this increase. Smartphones now account for 46 percent of all devices sold by the European national companies com-pared with 21 percent one year before. There was also a significant increase in the number of smartphones in the T-Mobile USA network, up by over 50 percent to almost 10 million within a year.

Deutsche Telekom confirms its targets for the full year. Expectations for adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations remain unchanged at approximately EUR 14.9 billion. The forecast for the United States remains around USD 5.5 billion, which equates to approximately EUR 4.2 billion based on an exchange rate of USD 1.33 dollars to the euro. The company expects at least EUR 6.5 billion in free cash flow.

Germany – increase in profitability The second quarter of 2011 marks an historic period for Deutsche Telekom in its domestic market, with the number of broadband lines overtaking the number of conventional telephone lines for the first time. There was good news on many fronts in the development of the number of fixed-network customers: at 295,000, line losses were at an all-time low during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom retained its share of the broadband market, at around 46 percent. The number of users connected to the Internet-based TV service Entertain increased by 34 percent to 1.3 million within a year.

In the growth area of mobile Internet, revenue increased by over 30 percent year-on-year to EUR 409 million, due in large part to the growth in the use of smartphones. Smartphones now account for more than 60 percent of all devices sold, a year-on-year increase of 30 percent.

Revenue in the Germany segment fell by 3.4 percent to EUR 6 billion com-pared to the second quarter of 2010. When adjusted for the reduction in mo-bile termination charges and the discontinuation of business with prepaid mobile communications cards of other carriers, the decrease is reduced to 2 percent. Service revenues in mobile communications declined by 3.4 percent to EUR 1.7 billion. If the impact of the regulatory decision to drastically cut termination charges is eliminated, service revenues remained at the prior-year level.

In adjusted EBITDA, strict cost discipline compensated for the decline in revenue. At EUR 2.4 billion, the figure for the second quarter of 2011 was at the level of the same quarter of the prior year. This resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 40 percent for the first time ever. At 40.7 percent, the margin was up 1.4 percentage points on the prior-year figure.

Europe – improved quarter-on-quarter trends The national companies combined within the Europe operating segment recorded in some cases significantly improved revenue and earnings trends compared with the first quarter of 2011. Total revenue fell by 5.5 percent to EUR 3.8 billion compared with the same quarter in 2010. The decrease in the first quarter, adjusted to take into account the deconsolidation of T-Mobile UK, had still amounted to 8 percent. The situation is similar for adjusted EBITDA, which fell by 8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, while the decrease in the first quarter of this year had still stood at 13 percent.

Many national companies again proved their robustness in terms of profitability. The best performers were Croatia, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.4 percent, and the Magyar Telekom Group, with a margin of 43.9 percent, adjusted for the influence of the special tax in Hungary. A margin of 38.9 percent was achieved for mobile business in Poland, where the T-Mobile brand was launched in the second quarter in a nationwide campaign.

The economic situation in Greece and Romania remains difficult and continues to put noticeable strain on the business of the OTE Group, where revenue and earnings have fallen significantly. Regardless of this fact, some positive trends have emerged in the Greek mobile business. Adjusted EBITDA stabilized and the churn rate was significantly reduced. All in all, the OTE Group's earnings remained largely stable despite the difficult economic environment, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.4 percent.

Growth trends continued apace on the future markets within the Europe segment. At 26.6 million, the number of mobile contract customers was 3 percent above the level for the same quarter last year. The number of broadband lines climbed 10 percent to 4.75 million. A year-on-year increase of as much as 42 percent was achieved for Internet-based television.

Systems Solutions – new international contracts As in the first quarter, start-up costs for the major deals secured last year had a noticeable effect on T-Systems’ figures. As such, the adjusted EBIT margin totaled 2 percent in the second quarter, down from 3.4 percent the previous year. However, the margin had improved compared with the first quarter of 2011 when it totaled 1.3 percent.

Revenue increased by 1.5 percent to EUR 2.3 billion. External revenue growth stood at 1.7 percent while there was a disproportionately significant increase of 3.1 percent in international revenues. The corporate customer segment recorded a 14.7 percent decrease in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 0.2 billion, due primarily to the aforementioned start-up costs.

An important foundation for future revenues is the number of new contracts, and T-Systems concluded major new contracts in the second quarter as well, including agreements with Swiss trading company Valora, automotive supplier Magna, and oil and gas company Total. The number of new orders increased by 4.1 percent in the first half-year. In a comparison of the second quarters, however, it fell by 11 percent. This was due in part to the conclusion of a particularly big deal with Deutsche Post DHL in the second quarter of the prior year and in part to the focus on the execution of big deals and quality assurance.

International analyst firm IDC sees T-Systems in a leading market position when it comes to private cloud services in Europe. According to IDC, the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary has built up a competitive edge for itself by entering the market early on. In simple terms, private clouds are cloud-based applications used on a shared basis by employees of a single company.

United States (discontinued operation since first quarter of 2011) – data business remains on track The number of T-Mobile USA customers fell by 50,000 to 33.6 million in the second quarter of 2011. The drop in customer numbers had still stood at 99,000 in the previous quarter, while a decrease of 93,000 customers had been recorded in the second quarter of 2010. The contract-customer situation remains unsatisfactory, with the churn rate remaining at 2.4 percent.

The growth trend for mobile data revenues is remaining steady, with average data revenue per customer having reached USD 13.60, USD 2 more than one year ago.

As a result of the weaker year-on-year performance of the US dollar against the euro, a different picture emerges for the financial figures depending on the currency under consideration. While there was a 16.2 percent decrease in year-on-year revenue measured in euros to EUR 3.5 billion, the decrease is just 5.1 percent when measured in dollars. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 20.4 percent to EUR 0.9 billion. Measured in dollars, adjusted EBITDA declined by 9.9 percent.

T-Mobile USA’s high-speed HSPA+ network now supplies over 200 million people in the United States. Over 170 million of them can already use the version with a download speed of up to 42 Mbit/s.

Pro-forma figures adjusted for the deconsolidation of T‑Mobile UK as of April 1, 2010. In the United Kingdom, the former T-Mobile UK became part of the joint venture with France Télécom's subsidiary Orange UK called Everything Everywhere effective April 1, 2010. In the following table, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted and unadjusted net profit for the first half of 2010 are presented both including and excluding T-Mobile UK to improve the transparency of the development of operations in both years. This presentation is a supplement to the table showing the actual figures.

Reported Pro forma H1 2011 millions of EUR H1 2010 millions of EUR H1 2011 millions of EUR H1 2010 millions of EUR Change % Revenue from continuing and discontinued operations 29,072 31,343 29,072 30,585 (4.9) Of which: from continuing operations 21,798 23,348 21,798 22,590 (3.5) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations 9,167 9,902 9,167 9,729 (5.8) Of which: from continuing operations 7,402 7,776 7,402 7,603 (2.6) Net profit 828 1,242 828 1,322 (37.4) Adjusted net profit 1,652 1,705 1,652 1,780 (7.2)

Comments on the table:

The first half of 2010 has been adjusted to eliminate the revenue and earnings contribution of T-Mobile UK to adjusted EBITDA, net profit, and adjusted net profit. No adjustments are necessary for the second quarter of 2010, as the figures are already comparable with the second quarter of 2011 on a reported basis.

The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance*: The United States operating segment has been reported as a discontinued operation since the first quarter of 2011.

Q2 2011 millions of EUR Q2 2010 millions of EUR Change % H1 2011 millions of EUR H1 2010 millions of EUR Change % FY 2010 millions of EUR Revenue and earnings (United States operating segment reported as a discontinued operation) Net revenue 10,968 11,346 (3.3) 21,798 23,348 (6.6) 46,346 Of which: domestic 6,611 6,759 (2.2) 13,186 13,498 (2.3) 27,263 Of which: international 4,357 4,587 (5.0) 8,612 9,850 (12.6) 19,083 Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT) 795 1,113 (28.6) 2,038 2,598 (21.6) 3,415 Adjusted EBIT 1,569 1,649 (4.9) 2,988 3,335 (10.4) 6,274 EBITDA 3,018 3,361 (10.2) 6,452 7,043 (8.4) 13,159 Adjusted EBITDA 3,793 3,894 (2.6) 7,402 7,776 (4.8) 15,319 Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.6% 34.3% 0.3%p 33.9% 33.3% 0.6%p 33.1% Revenue and earnings from continuing and discontinued operations Net revenue 14,475 15,531 (6.8) 29,072 31,343 (7.2) 62,421 Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT) 1,584 1,711 (7.4) 3,228 3,740 (13.7) 5,505 Adjusted EBIT 2,463 2,247 9.6 4,290 4,477 (4.2) 9,158 EBITDA 3,807 4,479 (15.0) 8,105 9,169 (11.6) 17,313 Adjusted EBITDA 4,687 5,012 (6.5) 9,167 9,902 (7.4) 19,473 Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.4% 32.3% 0.1%p 31.5% 31.6% (0.1)%p 31.2% Net profit 348 475 (26.7) 828 1,242 (33.3) 1,695 Adjusted net profit 951 814 16.8 1,652 1,705 (3.1) 3,364 Free cash flow a 1,767 1,489 18.7 2,828 2,928 (3.4) 6,543 Cash capex b (1,879) (3,341) (43.8) (3,999) (5,275) (24.2) (9,851) Net debt - - 43,324 46,250 (6.3) 42,269 Number of employees at the reporting date 205,761 213,515 (3.6) 209,017

Comments on the table:

* Deutsche Telekom defines EBITDA as profit/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses.

a Before dividend payments, spectrum investment and PTC transaction.

b Cash outflows for investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill).

Germanyoperating segment*:

Q2 2011 millions of EUR Q2 2010 millions of EUR Change % H1 2011 millions of EUR H1 2010 millions of EUR Change % FY 2010 millions of EUR Total revenue 5,989 6,197 (3.4) 11,980 12,386 (3.3) 25,145 Net revenue 5,634 5,806 (3.0) 11,287 11,610 (2.8) 23,523 Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT) 850 1,327 (35.9) 2,098 2,498 (16.0) 4,916 Adjusted EBIT 1,338 1,408 (5.0) 2,655 2,693 (1.4) 5,425 EBITDA 1,951 2,357 (17.2) 4,266 4,542 (6.1) 9,109 Adjusted EBITDA 2,439 2,438 0.0 4,823 4,737 1.8 9,618 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.7% 39.3% 1.4%p 40.2% 38.2% 2.0%p 38.3% Number of employees (average) 76,065 79,729 (4.6) 76,332 80,229 (4.9) 79,364

Europeoperating segment*:

Q2 2011 millions of EUR Q2 2010 millions of EUR Change % H1 2011 millions of EUR H1 2010 millions of EUR Change % FY 2010 millions of EUR Total revenue 3,807 4,030 (5.5) 7,479 8,804 (15.0) 16,840 Of which: Greece 886 963 (8.0) 1,749 1,960 (10.8) 3,876 Of which: Romania 269 293 (8.2) 531 584 (9.1) 1,165 Of which: Hungary 370 402 (8.0) 722 804 (10.2) 1,517 Of which: Poland 453 451 0.4 893 892 0.1 1,839 Of which: Czech Republic 282 291 (3.1) 550 570 (3.5) 1,157 Of which: Croatia 269 289 (6.9) 525 556 (5.6) 1,148 Of which: Netherlands 436 448 (2.7) 854 890 (4.0) 1,767 Of which: Slovakia 230 233 (1.3) 432 463 (6.7) 934 Of which: Austria 227 243 (6.6) 456 491 (7.1) 983 Of which: United Kingdom a - - - - 783 n.a. 783 Of which: Other b 447 481 (7.1) 882 943 (6.5) 1,937 Net revenue 3,637 3,869 (6.0) 7,141 8,482 (15.8) 16,183 Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT) 465 166 n.a. 830 841 (1.3) 985 Adjusted EBIT 535 542 (1.3) 961 1,270 (24.3) 2,282 EBITDA 1,245 1,058 17.7 2,411 2,592 (7.0) 5,142 Adjusted EBITDA 1,316 1,431 (8.0) 2,542 3,018 (15.8) 5,748 Of which: Greece 303 346 (12.4) 630 722 (12.7) 1,433 Of which: Romania 68 71 (4.2) 129 143 (9.8) 281 Of which: Hungary 144 171 (15.8) 289 333 (13.2) 567 Of which: Poland 176 176 0.0 320 345 (7.2) 691 Of which: Czech Republic 139 139 0.0 275 274 0.4 551 Of which: Croatia 122 124 (1.6) 226 237 (4.6) 507 Of which: Netherlands 128 139 (7.9) 210 241 (12.9) 461 Of which: Slovakia 100 105 (4.8) 195 212 (8.0) 403 Of which: Austria 68 61 11.5 128 144 (11.1) 283 Of which: United Kingdom a - - - - 167 n.a. 167 Of which: Other b 71 115 (38.3) 140 221 (36.7) 426 Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.5% 35.5% (1.0)%p 33.9% 34.3% (0.4)%p 34.1% Number of employees (average) 60,509 64,359 (6.0) 61,438 67,242 (8.6) 65,435

Comments on the table: The figures for the national companies generally correspond to their respective unconsolidated financial statements and do not take consolidation effects at operating segment level into consideration.

a Deconsolidation of T-Mobile UK effective April 1, 2010.

b Other: national companies of Bulgaria, Albania, the F.Y.R.O. Macedonia, and Montenegro, as well as ICSS, Europe Headquarters, and, up to and including May 2010, Deutsche Telekom International UK (formerly T-Mobile International UK).

United Statesoperating segment*: The United States operating segment has been reported as a discontinued operation since the first quarter of 2011.

Q2 2011 millions of EUR Q2 2010 millions of EUR Change % H1 2011 millions of EUR H1 2010 millions of EUR Change % FY 2010 millions of EUR Total revenue 3,510 4,188 (16.2) 7,280 8,002 (9.0) 16,087 Net revenue 3,507 4,185 (16.2) 7,274 7,995 (9.0) 16,075 Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT) 868 600 44.7 1,269 1,144 10.9 2,092 Adjusted EBIT 892 600 48.7 1,300 1,144 13.6 2,092 EBITDA 868 1,120 (22.5) 1,732 2,128 (18.6) 4,156 Adjusted EBITDA 892 1,120 (20.4) 1,763 2,128 (17.2) 4,156 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.4% 26.7% (1.3)%p 24.2% 26.6% (2.4)%p 25.8% Number of employees (average) 35,121 37,612 (6.6) 35,679 38,138 (6.4) 37,795

Systems Solutions operating segment*:

Q2 2011 millions of EUR Q2 2010 millions of EUR Change % H1 2011 millions of EUR H1 2010 millions of EUR Change % FY 2010 millions of EUR Total revenue 2,276 2,242 1.5 4,536 4,373 3.7 9,057 Of which: Computing Services 775 777 (0.3) 1,574 1,527 3.1 3,128 Of which: Desktop Services 340 361 (5.8) 675 705 (4.3) 1,461 Of which: Systems Integration 464 437 6.2 929 863 7.6 1,801 Of which: Telecommunications 770 748 2.9 1,541 1,493 3.2 3,086 Of which: Other a (72) (81) 10.9 (183) (215) 14.9 (419) Net revenue 1,638 1,610 1.7 3,254 3,142 3.6 6,411 New orders 2,039 2,294 (11.1) 4,632 4,450 4.1 9,281 Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT) 22 56 (60.7) 11 74 (85.1) 44 Adjusted EBIT 45 76 (40.8) 74 123 (39.8) 333 EBITDA 174 211 (17.5) 323 379 (14.8) 667 Adjusted EBITDA 197 231 (14.7) 386 427 (9.6) 948 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.7% 10.3% (1.6)%p 8.5% 9.8% (1.3)%p 10.5% Number of employees (average) 48,254 47,480 1.6 48,222 47,463 1.6 47,588

Comments on the table:

a Non-core activities and consolidation.

Group Headquarters & Shared Services*:

Q2 2011 millions of EUR Q2 2010 millions of EUR Change % H1 2011 millions of EUR H1 2010 millions of EUR Change % FY 2010 millions of EUR Total revenue 539 583 (7.5) 1,076 1,148 (6.3) 2,166 Net revenue 59 61 (3.3) 116 114 1.8 229 Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT) (619) (426) (45.3) (966) (791) (22.1) (2,479) Adjusted EBIT (345) (363) 5.0 (686) (723) 5.1 (1,710) EBITDA (414) (245) (69.0) (583) (422) (38.2) (1,639) Adjusted EBITDA (140) (182) 23.1 (303) (354) 14.4 (870) Number of employees (average) 21,634 22,399 (3.4) 21,604 22,234 (2.8) 22,312

* Deutsche Telekom defines EBITDA as profit/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses.

Development of customer numbers in the second quarter of 2011.

Germanyoperating segment:

June 30, 2011 thousands June 30, 2010 thousands Change thousands Change % Fixed network Fixed-network lines 24,017 25,549 (1,532) (6.0) Retail broadband lines 12,153 11,795 358 3.0 TV 1,301 971 330 34.0 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 9,562 9,293 269 2.9 Wholesale unbundled lines 1,155 723 432 59.8 Wholesale bundled lines 820 1,354 (534) (39.4) Mobile communications Mobile customers a 34,517 36,976 (2,459) (6.7)

Comments on the table: a Since April 1, 2010, Telekom Deutschland GmbH has automatically terminated prepaid cards that have not been topped up for two years and have been inactive for three months.

Europeoperating segment:

June 30, 2011 thousands June 30, 2010 thousands Change thousands Change % Europe, total a Fixed-network lines 10,929 11,736 (807) (6.9) Retail broadband lines 4,524 4,078 446 10.9 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 1,664 1,310 354 27.0 Wholesale unbundled lines 46 36 10 27.8 Wholesale bundled lines 161 202 (41) (20.3) Mobile customers a 59,476 60,507 (1,031) (1.7) Greece Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 3,536 1,145 7,733 3,970 1,139 8,509 (434) 6 (776) (10.9) 0.5 (9.1) Romania Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 2,554 1,063 6,595 2,666 840 7,087 (112) 223 (492) (4.2) 26.5 (6.9) Hungary b Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 1,523 818 4,773 1,729 798 5,131 (206) 20 (358) (11.9) 2.5 (7.0) Poland Mobile customers 13,203 13,276 (73) (0.5) Czech Republic Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 89 89 5,425 49 49 5,464 40 40 (39) 81.6 81.6 (0.7) Croatia Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 1,407 647 2,988 1,446 584 2,779 (39) 63 209 (2.7) 10.8 7.5 Netherlands Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 299 289 4,829 288 288 4,382 11 1 447 3.8 0.3 10.2 Slovakia Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 1,039 453 2,349 1,084 418 2,412 (45) 35 (63) (4.2) 8.4 (2.6) Austria Mobile customers 3,878 3,653 225 6.2 Bulgaria Mobile customers 4,035 3,954 81 2.0 Other c Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 482 226 3,668 504 200 3,861 (22) 26 (193) (4.4) 13.0 (5.0)

Comments on the table:

a For better comparability, the customers of T-Mobile UK, who were transferred to the Everything Everywhere joint venture as of April 1, 2010, following the merger of T-Mobile UK and Orange UK, were subtracted from all historical customer figures.

b With effect from January 1, 2011, the business customer base was reclassified and divided between the Europe and Systems Solutions operating segments. As part of this process, mobile customers and the fixed-network lines of corporate customers in Hungary were reassigned to T-Systems.

c Other: national companies of Albania, the F.Y.R.O. Macedonia, and Montenegro.

United Statesoperating segment: The United States operating segment has been reported as a discontinued operation since the first quarter of 2011.

June 30, 2011 thousands June 30, 2010 thousands Change thousands Change % Mobile customers a 33,585 33,620 (35) (0.1)

Comments on the table:

a One mobile communications card corresponds to one customer.

Net additions in the second quarter of 2011. Germanyoperating segment:

Q2 2011 thousands Q2 2010 thousands Change thousands Change % Fixed network Fixed-network lines (295) (315) 20 6.3 Retail broadband lines 85 130 (45) (34.6) TV 44 75 (31) (41.3) Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) (7) 51 (58) n.a. Wholesale unbundled lines 46 62 (16) (25.8) Wholesale bundled lines (71) (169) 98 58.0 Mobile communications Mobile customers a (57) (1,568) 1,511 96.4

Comments on the table:

a Since April 1, 2010, Telekom Deutschland GmbH has automatically terminated prepaid cards that have not been topped up for two years and have been inactive for three months.

Europeoperating segment:

Q2 2011 thousands Q2 2010 thousands Change thousands Change % Europe, total a Fixed-network lines (172) (254) 82 32.3 Retail broadband lines 42 68 (26) (38.2) Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 73 100 (27) (27.0) Wholesale unbundled lines 1 1 0 0.0 Wholesale bundled lines (6) (11) 5 45.5 Mobile customers a 212 (304) 516 n.a. Greece Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers (104) (8) 133 (125) (1) (305) 21 (7) 438 16.8 n.a. n.a. Romania Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers (24) 20 (46) (55) 31 (68) 31 (11) 22 56.4 (35.5) 32.4 Hungary b Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers (23) 4 (4) (42) 0 11 19 4 (15) 45.2 - n.a. Poland Mobile customers 27 (86) 113 n.a. Czech Republic Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 7 7 (21) 3 3 16 4 4 (37) n.a. n.a. n.a. Croatia Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers (12) 5 (17) (16) 11 (19) 4 (6) 2 25.0 (54.5) 10.5 Netherlands Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 1 2 111 (2) (2) (9) 3 4 120 n.a. n.a. n.a. Slovakia Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers (12) 5 (14) (9) 10 13 (3) (5) (27) (33.3) (50.0) n.a. Austria Mobile customers 45 26 19 73.1 Bulgaria Mobile customers 101 109 (8) (7.3) Other c Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers (6) 3 (104) (8) 6 9 2 (3) (113) 25.0 (50.0) n.a.

Comments on the table: a For better comparability, the customers of T-Mobile UK, who were transferred to the Everything Everywhere joint venture as of April 1, 2010, following the merger of T-Mobile UK and Orange UK, were subtracted from all historical customer figures.

b With effect from January 1, 2011, the business customer base was reclassified and divided between the Europe and Systems Solutions operating segments. As part of this process, mobile customers and the fixed-network lines of corporate customers in Hungary were reassigned to T-Systems.

c Other: national companies of Albania, the F.Y.R.O. Macedonia, and Montenegro.

United Statesoperating segment: The United States operating segment has been reported as a discontinued operation since the first quarter of 2011.

Q2 2011 thousands Q2 2010 thousands Change thousands Change % Mobile customers a (50) (93) 43 46.2

Comments on the table:

a One mobile communications card corresponds to one customer.

This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements include statements with regard to the expected development of revenue, earnings, profits from operations, depreciation and amortization, cash flows, and personnel-related measures. You should consider them with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control. Among the factors that might influence our ability to achieve our objectives are the progress of our workforce reduction initiative and other cost-saving measures, and the impact of other significant strategic, labor or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, business combinations, and our network upgrade and expansion initiatives. In addition, stronger than expected competition, technological change, legal proceedings, and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on our costs and revenue development. Further, the economic downturn in our markets, and changes in interest and currency exchange rates, may also have an impact on our business development and the availability of financing on favorable conditions. Changes to our expectations concerning future cash flows may lead to impairment write downs of assets carried at historical cost, which may materially affect our results at the group and operating segment levels. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, our actual performance may materially differ from the performance expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We can offer no assurance that our estimates or expectations will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, we do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to take new information or future events into account or otherwise.

In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom also presents non-GAAP financial performance measures, including, among others, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income, free cash flow, gross debt and net debt. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.