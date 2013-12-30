Changes on the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom

René Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, will leave the company on December 31, 2013 of his own accord. Having worked for Deutsche Telekom for 16 years, with eleven years as a member of the Board of Management and seven as its CEO, he would like to be more deeply involved in day-to-day business operations and take over more entrepreneurial tasks. Timotheus Höttges, currently Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Telekom AG, will succeed him as CEO.

Höttges has been with Deutsche Telekom since 2000. He joined the Group as Finance Director of T-Mobile Germany, where he later took over as Chairman of the Management Board, before becoming Chief Sales and Service Officer for Deutsche Telekom's European mobile communications activities in 2004. He was appointed member of the Group Board of Management responsible for the German fixed-line business in 2006 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Telekom in 2009. The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG approved the management handover last year.

Thomas Dannenfeldt, currently Managing Director, Finance and Controlling, responsible for the Group's German business activities, will take over as Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2014.

About Deutsche Telekom Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with 140 million mobile customers, over 31 million fixed-network lines and more than 17 million broadband lines (as of September 30, 2013). The Group provides fixed network, mobile communications, Internet and IPTV products and services for consumers and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has 230,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 58.2 billion in the 2012 financial year - more than half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2012).