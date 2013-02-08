Deutsche Telekom AG reaffirms commitment to combination of T- Mobile USA with MetroPCS

Deutsche Telekom remains committed to the terms of the merger of T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS announced October 3, 2012, and will enforce its rights under the definitive agreement with MetroPCS. This combination will substantially benefit the shareholders and customers of both companies by creating a new company that will be the leading wireless value carrier with expanded scale, spectrum and financial resources to compete across the entire U.S. market.

About Deutsche Telekom AG Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with more than 131 million mobile customers, 33 million fixed-network lines and over 17 million broadband lines (as of September 30, 2012). The Group provides products and services for the fixed network, mobile communications, the Internet and IPTV for consumers, and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has over 230,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 58.7 billion in the 2011 financial year – more than half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2011).