Deutsche Telekom acquires remaining shares of T-Mobile Czech Republic

Deutsche Telekom is acquiring the remaining 39.23-percent stake of T-Mobile Czech Republic for a purchase price of EUR 0.8 billion. The shares are currently owned by a consortium of investors led by funds managed or advised by private equity group Mid Europa Partners. "The acquisition of the remaining shares is a natural step towards optimizing our portfolio and supports our transformation into the leading integrated Pan-European operator," commented Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Europe and Technology at Deutsche Telekom. "The Czech Republic is an important market for Deutsche Telekom due to its size and structure. With the ongoing integration of T-Systems Czech Republic and the planned combination with the Czech operations of GTS Group, T-Mobile Czech Republic is on a clear strategic path to enhance its fixed-line capabilities and foster its market position in B2B." The acquisition of the remaining shares enables a simplification of the capital and governance structure of T-Mobile Czech Republic. In addition, the transaction provides financial benefits, such as the savings of annual dividend payments to the minority shareholders and an increase in net profit. T-Mobile Czech Republic is already fully consolidated by Deutsche Telekom - therefore the transaction will have no impact on Group revenue and EBITDA. The transaction is not subject to regulatory approvals. Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited and Clifford Chance acted as advisor to Deutsche Telekom.

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About Deutsche Telekom Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with 140 million mobile customers, over 31 million fixed-network lines and more than 17 million broadband lines (as of September 30, 2013). The Group provides products and services for the fixed network, mobile communications, the Internet and IPTV for consumers, and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has 230,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 58.2 billion in the 2012 financial year – more than half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2012).