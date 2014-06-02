Deutsche Telekom closes acquisition of GTS Central Europe

Deutsche Telekom has officially closed its acquisition of GTS Central Europe. This marks the first step in bringing the two organizations together. Danny Bottoms, who was GTS CEO prior to the acquisition, will continue leading GTS in the future. The full operational integration is expected to be completed in the Czech Republic, Poland and the International Business Unit of Deutsche Telekom for October, while legal unity is planned for January 1, 2015.

"With the acquisition complete, we look forward to integrating GTS’ business-to-business expertise with our industry-leading technologies and vast European network to become the provider of choice for business customers. The GTS acquisition supports the implementation of our strategy to strengthen and further develop our B2B local and pan-European business including international Wholesale customers," said Claudia Nemat, Board Member Europe and Technology at Deutsche Telekom. "Most importantly, we want to preserve GTS’ know-how and combine its business approach with the core strengths of Deutsche Telekom."

"We are happy we can now start with the integration process at full speed. The combination of GTS with the resources of DT will enable us to provide customers with more services that simplify their business," said Danny Bottoms, CEO of GTS. "GTS employees are the foundation of our success and I look forward to achieving more with them at Deutsche Telekom."

The GTS transaction closed on May 30, 2014 and Deutsche Telekom begins consolidation of the GTS Group as of that date. The press conference providing more details on the integration of the two companies is scheduled for June 11 in Warsaw, Poland.

About Deutsche Telekom Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with over 142 million mobile customers, 31 million fixed-network lines and more than 17 million broadband lines (as of December 31, 2013). The Group provides fixed network, mobile communications, Internet and IPTV products and services for consumers and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has approximately 229,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 60.1 billion in the 2013 financial year – more than half of it outside Germany.

About GTS GTS Central Europe is one of the top infrastructure-based providers of telecommunications services in Central and Eastern Europe. GTS owns and operates an extensive fiber optic and data center network throughout the region. In the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, the company combines its regional footprint with deep local networks to deliver a broad range of services. From basic voice and data to complex virtual private networks and cloud services, GTS assembles the latest technology with its extensive network to provide industry-leading customer solutions. With a strong operating history of 20 years in CEE, the company is committed to providing service excellence and value to its over 35,000 business, carrier and government customers. For more information, please visit us at www.gtsce.com .