Deutsche Telekom combines strategic venture capital investments in new unit

Deutsche Telekom today launched Deutsche Telekom Strategic Investments (DTSI), a new unit designed to streamline and accelerate investment in technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) innovation.

DTSI is the natural evolution of T-Venture, Deutsche Telekom’s strategic venture capital group. Founded in 1997, with a cumulative budget volume of over 750 million Euro, T-Venture is one of the largest corporate venture funds in the technology industry. The firm has made over 200 investments and currently manages a portfolio of around 90 companies, including several ‘unicorns’.

T-Venture is the foundation of DTSI, which will also include Telekom Innovation Pool (TIP), another Deutsche Telekom strategic investment fund. The combined unit will have over 360 million Euro in capital under management.

"Recognizing that Silicon Valley is no longer a region, it is a high-velocity platform, DTSI will allow us to deliver a more agile and consistent engagement model to startups seeking access to our strategic capital," said Vicente Vento, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of T-Venture. "Through DTSI, we’re intensifying our commitment to support and encourage breakthrough innovation that produces new and exciting customer services and solutions".

DTSI is operational effective immediately. The group will manage the existing T-Venture portfolio, including follow-on investment; the T-Venture brand will be subsumed by that of DTSI.

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About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with around 151 million mobile customers, 30 million fixed-network lines and more than 17 million broadband lines (as of December 31, 2014). The Group provides fixed network, mobile communications, Internet and IPTV products and services for consumers and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries and has approximately 228,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 62.7 billion in the 2014 financial year – more than 60 percent of it outside Germany.