Hannes Wittig to become Head of Investor Relations at Deutsche Telekom

Hannes Wittig, currently Managing Director and Head of European Telecommunications Research at JP Morgan, will become Head of Investor Relations at Deutsche Telekom as of May 1. He will succeed Stephan Eger, who has held this position since 2007 and will become CFO at the Czech DT subsidiary T-Mobile Czech Republic as of July 1.

“Stephan Eger set the standard for communicating with analysts and investors in the past eight years. Numerous awards like the Thomson Reuters Extel Award for Best Investor Relations in a listed company in Europe across all sectors or the German Investor Relations Award by DIRK (German Investor Relations Association) in the past year tell their own tale. I am sure that Stephan Eger will be very successful in his new entrepreneurial role as well,” stated Thomas Dannenfeldt, Chief Financial Officer at Deutsche Telekom. “I am happy that Hannes Wittig, an excellent successor, will join us and further develop this success story.”

Hannes Wittig has known Deutsche Telekom as an analyst since 2000 and, before that, as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. He and his teams were ranked in leading positions in investor surveys (e.g. Extel, Institutional Investors) over the past 15 years.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with over 142 million mobile customers, 31 million fixed-network lines and more than 17 million broadband lines (as of December 31, 2013). The Group provides fixed network, mobile communications, Internet and IPTV products and services for consumers and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has approximately 229,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 60,1 billion in the 2013 financial year – more than half of it outside Germany.