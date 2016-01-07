Deutsche Telekom concentrates its 5G research in Saxony

Saxony's voice is set to get louder on the path towards a worldwide communication standard 5G. Deutsche Telekom is not simply the 5G Lab Germany's new industry partner: It is now to finance the already existing Chair of Communication Networks at the TU Dresden.

The current incumbent in the newly renamed "Deutsche Telekom Chair of Communication Networks" is Prof. Frank Fitzek. "It is an important concern of ours not just to maintain but to strengthen the competitiveness of scientific and information communities, and especially in Germany and Europe," says Deutsche Telekom's CTO, Bruno Jacobfeuerborn. "This coming together of Deutsche Telekom and TU Dresden will result in useful synergies for both parties and create a strong partnership that will be good for the development of 5G worldwide."

The research brief of the Chair already takes in a variety of aspects of the task of providing the next-generation common uniform communication standard. It is searching for new, disruptive directions for the next steps in the development of mobile communications, networks and the cloud in close cooperation with the Group. TU Dresden contributes the infrastructure necessary for the professorship and the workspaces it needs, as well as contributing the equipment required to fulfill its educational and research tasks in every respect. "Our strong partnership with Deutsche Telekom and TU Dresden means that the results of joint research work in the area of 5G communication networks will be tested out and deployed in the real world more rapidly," states the current holder of the Chair, Prof. Frank Fitzek.

With its around 37,000 students and over 8,000-strong staff, TU Dresden is the second largest technical university in Germany. It is also one of the 11 Universities of Excellence in Germany The professorship, which previously operated under the title "Chair of Communication Networks," forms part of the Communications Laboratory of the university, and has been headed by Fitzek since September 2014. In addition to this post, he is also one of the coordinators of the 5G Lab Germany at TU Dresden. This initiative brings together an interdisciplinary team of 22 professors and almost 600 specialists working in a wide range of research areas. Its goal is to research, develop and put in place key technologies for the coming standard, taking a holistic approach to the challenges involved in that task. The 5G Lab Germany is supported in this task by its more than 50 partners.

In December 2015, Deutsche Telekom AG had already announced yet another research focus in Saxony. As the responsible organization for the University of Applied Sciences in Leipzig (HfTL), Deutsche Telekom presented Dr. Michael Einhaus as the new lecturer for mobile communication at the university. He will focus his research activities on multi-antenna transmission technologies and the optimization of the radio interface between differing 5G mobile networking systems.

Deutsche Telekom AG is one of the leading integrated telecommunications companies in the world. In order to continue to provide its customers with the best network available and the fastest possible connectivity in the future in an increasingly competitive environment, Deutsche Telekom is the industry leader in a wide variety of technological innovations. The company is heavily involved in a range of research fields. Deutsche Telekom holds the chair of the NGMN Alliance, an organization spurring on the development of the next communication standard, 5G, and thus supporting the accelerated development of LTE advanced and its associated ecosystem. Its members are 87 organizations from the telecommunication industry and the research community: 28 network operators, 33 manufacturers, and 26 universities and research institutions.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with around 151 million mobile customers, 30 million fixed-network lines and more than 17 million broadband lines (as of December 31, 2014). The Group provides fixed network, mobile communications, Internet and IPTV products and services for consumers and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries and has approximately 228,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 62.7 billion in the 2014 financial year – more than 60 percent of it outside Germany.