Srini Gopalan new Board member Europe

The Supervisory Board at Deutsche Telekom has appointed Srini Gopalan as the new Board member for Europe. Srini Gopalan, currently Consumer Director India at Bharti Airtel Limited, an Indian telco, will join Deutsche Telekom on October 1st and, after an onboarding period, will assume the duties of Claudia Nemat – who will head the new Technology and Innovation Board department and relinquish responsibility for the Europe segment – effective January 1st, 2017.

"Srini Gopalan brings a number of advantages to the table: he knows the company and the industry, he has international experience and the right attitude for continuing Claudia Nemat's successful work", says Ulrich Lehner, Chairman of the supervisory board of Deutsche Telekom.

"I look forward to working with Srini Gopalan. We're strengthening technology and IT with the new Board department on the one hand, while on the other hand we're strengthening our expertise on marketing and sales with our new head of Europe who has extensive experience with consumers", says Timotheus Hoettges, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Telekom.

In his job at Bharti Airtel, Srini Gopalan was responsible for consumer business in 23 different regions of India, which covered broadband connections and satellite TV in addition to mobile communications. His work focused on generating USPs through innovative offerings, which helped differentiate Airtel in a highly price sensitive market. Before joining Bharti Airtel, Srini Gopalan worked in the UK for over ten years – at first in a number of functions for Capital One, an American financial services provider, which he left as Managing Director UK in 2009. He then worked as Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile UK, where he was responsible for marketing and sales. He was part of the management team that led T-Mobile UK to the joint venture with Orange, everything-everywhere. After this, he served as Director Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone UK for three years.

Srini Gopalan studied Business Administration at the renowned St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi and later earned his MBA at IIM Ahmedabad, India's leading business school.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with more than 156 million mobile customers, 29 million fixed-network lines and around 18 million broadband lines (as of December 31, 2015). The Group provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet and Internet-based TV products and services for consumers, and ICT solutions for businesses and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom has a presence in more than 50 countries and employs about 225,200 people worldwide. The Group generated revenues of 69.2 billion euros in the 2015 financial year – roughly 64 percent of it outside Germany.