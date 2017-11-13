Simone Thiäner appointed new Director of Human Resources at Telekom Deutschland.

The Supervisory Board of Telekom Deutschland GmbH has appointed Simone Thiäner as the new Director of Human Resources. As of January 1, 2018, the 45-year-old will take over the reins from Martin Seiler, who will become Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Bahn, responsible for HR, effective the same date.

Thiäner studied law at the universities of Passau and Mannheim in Germany. After completing her second state exam in law, she occupied various management positions in human resources at Amazon and Bertelsmann. She started her career at Deutsche Telekom in 2010 and worked for the Top Executive Management unit at Headquarters for several years. At the end of 2015, she joined the management team of Christian Illek, Deutsche Telekom's CHRO, as HR Business Partner for GHS (Group Headquarters & Group Services).

"I want to extend a warm welcome to Simone in her new role at Telekom Deutschland. I am convinced she will provide the company with strong new impetus. I hope she will enjoy her new position and wish her every success," said Niek Jan van Damme, who is in charge of the Germany portfolio on Deutsche Telekom's Board of Management.

At the same time, van Damme wished Martin Seiler all the best for his exciting new challenge at Deutsche Bahn: "I thank Martin sincerely for his hard work and dedication. During his time as Director of Human Resources at Telekom Deutschland, he has played a key role in the transformation of our company." In his capacity as Director of Human Resources, Seiler has been part of Telekom Deutschland's management team since June 2015.

About Deutsche Telekom : Companyprofile