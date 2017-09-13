Reinhard Clemens is leaving Deutsche Telekom

Reinhard Clemens, Member of the Board of Management at Deutsche Telekom responsible for T-Systems, is leaving the company. Deutsche Telekom has reached an agreement with Reinhard Clemens to terminate his contract with the Group effective January 1, 2018. The Supervisory Board approved this in its meeting on September 13, 2017. The successor for the position was also appointed at this meeting. The name of the new Board of Management member cannot be released immediately, on request of the individual's current employer, but will be announced shortly.

Quote from Ulrich Lehner, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "I would like to thank Reinhard Clemens for his nearly ten years of service on the Board of Management. In a difficult competitive environment, he provided the company with important momentum. His successor possesses the necessary experience and know-how to continue to drive consistently T-Systems’ transformation."

Quote from Reinhard Clemens: "The essential aspect of our work in recent years was to make the company future ready and to focus on the challenges posed by digitization. We did so successfully, even though we have not yet achieved all our objectives completely. I continue to feel a strong loyalty to the company and its employees, and I would like to thank them for their unfailing support in the difficult years of restructuring, which placed great demands on all of them." Reinhard Clemens added, "It is important to me to work with my successor to ensure a well-organized handover."

Timotheus Höttges thanked Reinhard Clemens for his commitment and his willingness to provide his support during the transition period: "We have enjoyed a trusting working relationship for nearly ten years. It is entirely to Reinhard Clemens' credit that he has expressed willingness to work with his successor during a transition phase, to ensure a seamless handover. I will miss Reinhard Clemens with his expertise in IT innovation."

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