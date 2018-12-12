Deutsche Telekom joined the global Hyperledger member community

T-Labs, Deutsche Telekom’s central research and innovation unit, joined the global Hyperledger community. Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. The membership period will be effective from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. With the cooperation, T-Labs extends its network of partners and drives further its various Blockchain research projects.

For instance, T-Labs is experimenting with the Sovrin identity framework (based on Hyperledger Indy) while supporting the community as a steward of the Sovrin Foundation. Moreover, T-Labs is currently prototyping a decentralized and transparent approach to settle and execute wholesale roaming agreements based on Hyperledger Fabric.

“Developing our wholesale roaming application on Hyperledger Fabric came as a natural choice,” said John Calian, SVP & Head of T-Labs. “Hyperledger Fabric offers business customers, like Deutsche Telekom and our related partners, a permissioned and open source development ecosystem that integrates production-ready identity management as well as refined confidentiality concepts for multi-stakeholder environments. That is exactly what enterprise customers require to transform their decentralized visions into reality and this is why we are happy to become part of the Hyperledger community.”

"Already a valued technical contributor to Hyperledger projects, Deutsche Telecom is now a welcome new Hyperledger member," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. “As a leading integrated communications company, Deutsche Telecom is well positioned to add value to our ecosystem and to the rapidly expanding universe of use cases for DLT. It's particularly exciting to see Deutsche Telecom join the community while we are gathered in Europe at our first Hyperledger Global Forum."

In the future, T-Labs aspires to develop more Hyperledger-based projects that create customer value and business impact while also sharing their insights to promote co-innovation within the Hyperledger community.

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger , an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies.

Hyperledger is a multi-project, multi-stakeholder effort that includes 10 business blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. Hyperledger enables organizations to build robust, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by creating enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks and code bases.



About Telekom Innovation Laboratories (T-Labs)

Telekom Innovation Laboratories (T-Labs) is located in Berlin, the heart of modern, digital, innovative Germany. T-Labs sits amongst a world-class host of universities, startups, investors, research institutes and corporate innovation hubs. Here, at T-Labs, the passion for innovation and technology drives 300+ international experts and scientists to work together on Blockchain technology, smart city concepts, artificial intelligence methods and new media experiences.

In close cooperation with its academic partners from Germany - Technische Universität Berlin & Berlin University of the Arts and with international academic partners from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Be’er Sheva (Israel), Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest (Hungary) and Technische Universität Wien (Austria), T-Labs shapes the future of communications services.



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