Deutsche Telekom starts 2019 with nine Board of Management departments

As announced earlier in 2018 Deutsche Telekom AG starts the year 2019 with nine Board of Management departments. Alongside the CEO, there are Board departments for Germany, Europe, Technology & Innovation, T-Systems, HR, Data Privacy/Legal Affairs/Compliance, Finance as well as the new department USA & Group Development. Accordingly, the Board reshuffles and changes will now become effective on January, 1.

Christian P. Illek, previously CHRO of Deutsche Telekom, takes over the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The present CFO of Deutsche Telekom, Thomas Dannenfeldt, has decided to leave the company for private reasons. Illek: “I am excited about the opportunity to continue supporting Deutsche Telekom in this new role. Rotation within the DT Board has become a good tradition by now.”

Birgit Bohle becomes the new Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director of Deutsche Telekom: "The telecommunications industry is the backbone of the economy and is undergoing global change. Deutsche Telekom has a special influence on this industry. I can hardly imagine a more exciting task than to design the personnel work for this company at this time. I look forward to working in the Board of Management, the executive team and with the employees and employee representatives.”

Thorsten Langheim to head new department "USA & Group Development"

Thorsten Langheim is to be promoted to the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG effective January 1, 2019. He will take up the role of head of the newly created "USA & Group Development" Board of Management department. In his present role as Executive Vice President he is already responsible for the majority of this department`s functions.

Alongside his responsibility for U.S. business, in his new role Mr. Langheim will continue to be responsible for investment management at Deutsche Telekom. This includes Deutsche Telekom's activities, for example in the UK and the Netherlands. He will also continue to be responsible for Deutsche Funkturm and for cell towers in the Netherlands and Austria. DT Capital Partners, Deutsche Telekom's investment management company, will also remain under his authority. In addition, he is responsible for the topics of mergers and acquisitions, as well as Deutsche Telekom's portfolio strategy.

Mr. Langheim: “My task now is to take the successful work of recent years and to continue to develop on it in another role. Depending on the decisions by the relevant authorities, the next two to three years will point the way ahead for Deutsche Telekom. I am very pleased to be able to share the responsibility for this task as part of the Board of Management team at such an exciting time.”

Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom: "Together with my colleagues on the Board of Management, I look forward to the coming year and the work of the newly formed Board team. Christian Illek, an experienced Telekomer, will remain in the team. He is ideally equipped for the position of Chief Financial Officer. I am also looking forward to working with Birgit Bohle. Her pronounced and recognized customer and employee orientation speaks for her. With Birgit, we are a big step closer to our goal of making the Board of Management younger and more diverse. With the new division, we are strengthening the importance of U.S. business for the Group. Thus, it makes perfect sense for us to upgrade and expand Thorsten Langheim’s current job. Thorsten and I have worked closely together for many years, with great success. He is the ideal candidate for this Board of Management position."

Birgit Bohle

Birgit Bohle, 45, looks back on a career with Deutsche Bahn where she has held various management positions since 2007. In her latest position, she was Chief Executive Officer at Deutsche Bahn Fernverkehr AG. She began her professional career at BASF in 1992 with an apprenticeship as an industrial clerk. She then studied business administration at WHU Koblenz, ESC Nice and in Austin/Texas. She first worked for Bertelsmann and in 2000 joined the management consultancy McKinsey.

Christian P. Illek

Christian P. Illek (54) has been Deutsche Telekom's Chief Human Resources Officer since April 2015. He began his professional career at the consulting firm Bain and the technology group Dell. This was followed by positions as Head of Marketing for Deutsche Telekom's German mobile communications and fixed-network business and as Head of Germany for Microsoft. Christian Illek studied chemistry and business administration in Düsseldorf and Munich and began his career in 1989 at Munich University.

Thorsten Langheim

Thorsten Langheim, 52, has been with Deutsche Telekom since 2009. He began as head of Mergers & Acquisitions, and since 2016 has been Executive Vice President Group Development. Before that, he was a partner at the investment company Blackstone for five years and spent ten years as an investment banker with J.P. Morgan and West LB. He studied in Germany and England, and has an M.Sc. in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the University of Reading. He completed a dual undergraduate program, leading to the award of a BA (Hons) from the University of Leeds and a German degree from the University of Bremen in European Finance and Accounting.

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