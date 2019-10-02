Audi, the city of Ingolstadt and Telekom cooperate on 5G technology 

Audi and Deutsche Telekom are entering into a pioneering 5G technology partnership together with the city of Ingolstadt. This was announced by the three partners at the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Ingolstadt on Wednesday. The goal is to use the new 5G technology to make urban mobility safer, more digital and more sustainable.

The memorandum of understanding is the basis for the development of a digital transport infrastructure that in the long term will offer people greater road safety, better traffic flows and real-time digital services. The city council of Ingolstadt had already approved the cooperation and an application to set up a 5G model region in July.

5G as a technological prerequisite for connected mobility

The future 5G cellular network standard will allow significantly higher bandwidths and virtually real-time network responses. 5G is thus an essential technological basis for communication between different road users, automated driving and connections to the Internet of Things (IoT).

One possible 5G application is connected traffic signals at road junctions that exchange anonymized movement data with cars and other road users via the 5G network. This will enable drivers or cars themselves to react more quickly to unforeseen movements. Mobile 5G devices of pedestrians and cyclists can also be integrated into real-time communication between infrastructure and cars, so that all road users can be connected as comprehensively as possible. Furthermore, new technologies such as 5G can reduce the time spent searching for parking spaces, which is a significant proportion of increased traffic volumes in cities. Free parking spaces will be communicated to drivers as real-time information so that they can navigate directly to them.

Ingolstadt as an innovation cluster

The city of Ingolstadt will comprehensively support the installation and development of the cellular infrastructure of Deutsche Telekom, thus supporting application-oriented developments in the mobility sector, for example. As well as Audi, other industrial companies will be able to use the local 5G infrastructure.

In order to actively inform and involve the local population, a public event is planned at which the three partners will provide information on the technology, measures to be taken and specific fields of application of the 5G initiative.

“As a technology location, Ingolstadt is open to and welcoming to innovations. Together with companies and scientists, we are prepared to cooperate here in the testing and development of applications. Because if new technologies promise an advantage, we should also use them for the benefit of people. We see cooperation on the ‘Ingolstadt Test Field’ as a contribution towards securing qualified jobs in our city and as a demonstration of our efforts as a location for digital mobility. As with all innovations, however, the population must also be involved in 5G and actively informed about the technology and related projects,” says Dr. Christian Lösel, Mayor of Ingolstadt.

"We are bringing 5G to the country’s industry"

“As a technology leader, Deutsche Telekom is supporting the city of Ingolstadt and Audi with the implementation of their innovative ideas. We are bringing 5G not only to the people of Germany, but also to the country’s industry. In the future, innovation and 5G will be inseparable. We are therefore delighted to be working with Audi and the city of Ingolstadt,” says Martin Knauer, Head of Cellular Sales for Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland.

“Consistently connected – that’s our goal along the way to the mobility of tomorrow. On the basis of 5G technology, Audi as an automobile manufacturer can contribute towards improving mobility in cities. Together, we are developing integrated solutions for the city of the future,” says Peter Steiner, Managing Director of Audi Electronics Venture GmbH.



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