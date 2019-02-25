Premiere for the smart factory: Telekom and OSRAM launch Campus Network

Deutsche Telekom launches the first campus network for industry today. The starting signal will be given at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Deutsche Telekom board members Adel Al-Saleh and Claudia Nemat are launching the data network together with Stefan Fritz, Vice President Digital Factory at OSRAM. The campus network premiere will take place at the OSRAM plant in Schwabmünchen. A live broadcast delivers pictures from the plant to the press conference. This allows international guests to watch an autonomous transport robot carrying material on the shop floor, controlled by the network.

"With our campus networks, we are already delivering a new solution for our industrial customers. Based on LTE, we can already realize many applications", says Claudia Nemat, Telekom Board Member for Technology and Innovation. "In the future, these 5G networks will be even more powerful and flexible."

Stefan Fritz from OSRAM: “Our goal is the "smart factory" where all machines and planning processes are connected digitally and in real time. With the Campus solution, we have created an infrastructure in our plant in Schwabmünchen that allows us to implement this efficiently and flexibly for future and existing production. This will enable us to further expand and improve the plant with new technologies."

Campus network: "tailored mobile network"

A campus network is a mobile network for a defined area and for specific applications. For example, for a building or an industrial campus. Campus solutions are tailored to the needs of business customers and their specific use cases. They meet the requirements of Industry 4.0.

Telekom and OSRAM are testing a so-called "dual-slice" campus network in the joint project. This combines a public and a private LTE network on one common infrastructure. This guarantees an optimal indoor and outdoor coverage. OSRAM uses the private LTE network exclusively. " In addition, Telekom is building a so-called local edge cloud. This shifts complex computing processes from the remote data center to a computer on the shop floor. Data processing is thus faster. Artificial Intelligence" complements the campus network as part of the autonomous transport solution.

Next campus networks in the starting blocks

The company ZF Friedrichshafen is also preparing to test various applications in real time. This is also based on the combined mobile networks.

In the same way, BorgWarner sees the advantages of tailored mobile solutions. In the future, the international company will be able to produce more flexibly and efficiently. The Telekom subsidiary Magyar Telekom is also providing it with a campus solution in Hungary.

Telekom will build the campus networks in 2019 initially with LTE. In the future, 5G technology will come into play.

On the topic: What is a Campus Network? - Netzgeschichten

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