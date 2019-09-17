Group representatives: Deutsche Telekom reinforces dialog with municipalities



Deutsche Telekom is getting closer to its customers. That is why six contacts are now being authorized to represent the company’s interests at municipal level. These six Group representatives are each responsible for a region in Germany. There they will be the central point of contact for municipalities and their decision-makers.

“With our Group representatives – all of them operationally experienced managers – we’re going to reinforce dialog locally. After all, many cities and municipalities in Germany want a face and a name they can associate with Deutsche Telekom. The more intensive dialog and shorter paths will speed up the buildout of our broadband and mobile communications networks. Our customers in the municipalities will be the main beneficiaries,” says Telekom Deutschland Managing Director Dirk Wössner.

The representatives with their teams will be the first point of contact in the particular region. This specifically involves providing a municipality with access to Deutsche Telekom’s high-speed networks. Certain problems with infrastructure buildout will be resolved even faster with the new structure or even eliminated before they occur. The dialog with local residents is also top of the agenda – with regional contacts taking part in events and citizens’ meetings in the municipalities, for instance.

Speed up buildout projects

Through closer dialog with municipalities the representatives should primarily drive forward buildout projects. After all, it takes around two years on average for a cell tower to be commissioned in Germany. At present, Deutsche Telekom has inspected around 700 locations where it would be happy to set up mobile communications, but has not received approval. “We intend to digitalize Germany – but can’t always do it the way we’d like,” says Dirk Wössner. “That’s why I’m looking forward to even closer dialog with cities and municipalities. Digitalization is detailed and often complicated. It’s only made possible through direct, long-term dialog locally.”

The representatives will report to Telekom Deutschland Managing Director Dirk Wössner and work together closely with Dido Blankenburg, Representative of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management for Broadband Cooperation. As part of this approach, they will liaise with Wolfgang Kopf and his team. This team is responsible for government relations and is the contact in particular for state governments and policy. With this setup and the recently established municipal advisory council, which advises the Group on municipal issues, Deutsche Telekom is bundling the key political issues surrounding network buildout. It also creates clear responsibilities and ensures the topic receives top priority in the Board of Management.

Even today more than 150 Deutsche Telekom employees for fixed line and mobile communications are engaged in close dialog with cities and municipalities. Deutsche Telekom is therefore not setting up the municipal dialog from scratch, but is now bolstering it through the representatives.

The six Group representatives





Stephan Käfer (born 1962) will take over the accountability as Group Representative Midst effective October 1, 2019. Before he joined Deutsche Telekom group in 2006 as Tribe Lead Midst within the area Commercial Public at T-Systems International, the business administration graduate was responsible for ICN sales in Lower and Upper Bavaria at Siemens. Stephan Käfer lives in Oberursel (Hesse).





Jürgen Lück (born 1970), currently responsible for Acquisition of Broadband Cooperations within the department for Broadband Cooperations at TDG, will take over the accountability as Group Representative Southwest effective October 1, 2019. Jürgen Lück is administration graduate and he lives in Herrieden (Bavaria).





Peter Richter (born 1959) will take over the accountability as Group Representative North effective January 1, 2020. In his most recent position, the business administration graduate is responsible for major customers in region North. Peter Richter lives in Hannover (Lower Saxony).





Josef Scherl (born 1964), currently responsible for Technology Branch South at Deutsche Telekom Technik (DT Technik), will take over the accountability as Group Representative South effective October 1, 2019. The electrical engineering graduate is currently Head of the Technical Branch Office Southern District in Nuremberg. Josef Scherl lives in Speinshart (Bavaria).





Dr. Frank Schmidt (born 1964), currently responsible for Public Affairs Municipalities within Group Public and Regulatory Affairs at Deutsche Telekom, will take over the accountability as Group Representative West effective October 1, 2019 in addition to his present tasks. He holds a doctorate in economics and lives in Königswinter (Northrhine-Westphalia).





Axel Wenzke (born 1964), currently responsible for Business Service Large Enterprises at Deutsche Telekom Service (DTS), will take over the accountability as Group Representative East effective January 1, 2020. The graduate electrical and information engineer lives in Merseburg (Saxony-Anhalt).

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