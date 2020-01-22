Innovation through cooperation: Europe's leading digitization initiative Digital X enters the next round

Information

We are constantly reviewing the current situation regarding the transmission and infection chains of the corona virus to protect all participants* in our regional Digital X 2020 initiatives.



At the beginning of March we decided with a heavy heart to postpone the events planned for March in Berlin and Bochum. We have done this in times of the spreading corona virus as a precautionary measure and as care for your health.



The current situation now prompts us to postpone all events in the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2020 and we are looking into catching up. We cannot and will not take any risks here. We will inform you about alternative dates at short notice.

The future is not just happening, we shape it together: Last year, more than 20,000 decision-makers took part in Europe's leading digitization initiative. In 2020, the Digital X goes into the third round and heads for visitor records. In six cities, the initiative provides a stage for the digital progress of the region. Politics, industry and associations meet to jointly advance digitalization. The „Digital Champions Award“ selects the best digitizers in the mid-sized sector - in the six regions and all over Germany. The final will be the Digital X 2020 in Cologne in November.

Digitization from practice for practice

Digitization in German medium-sized businesses has progressed to varying degrees: from the first own online shop to a complex project in the Internet of Things (IoT). Sharing knowledge and networking with the best is the goal of Digital X this year too. Renowned speakers present digital know-how with a high practical relevance on four stages. It is about digital pioneers, innovations, showcase projects from medium-sized companies and technologies of tomorrow. Regional companies meet the world's best-known digital brands at the events. Telekom launched Digital X. Today, over 200 partners are taking part in the initiative.

The tour starts in March 2020. The following dates are planned:

Bochum (DIGITAL X WEST) on March 26

Hamburg (DIGITAL X NORTH) on April 21

Offenbach (DIGITAL X MIDWEST) on May 5

Stuttgart (DIGITAL X SOUTHWEST) on May 19

Munich (DIGITAL X SOUTH) on May 26 to 27

At the grand finale of Digital X 2020 in Cologne from November 19 to 20, companies and decision-makers from all over Germany come together.

Digital Champions Award: Digital success stories made in Germany

The „ Digital Champions Award “ is Germany's largest cross-industry award for digitization. The joint project by WirtschaftsWoche and Telekom offers successful digitizers from medium-sized businesses a stage. The well-known award makes digital showcase projects and innovative solutions of the regional economy visible.

The preliminary decisions for the Digital Champions Award will take place in six regions. The winners of the preliminary decisions present their company at the respective regional event. Live streams and media reports make the winners public. They are also nominated as finalists for the “Best Regional Champion” special award of the national Digital Champions Award in November 2020.

Further information about the award and application periods (German only) .

Background

Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitization initiative. Over 200 national and international partners are involved in it. It will tour through six German regions in spring 2020. The grand finale of the Digital X 2020 will take place in Cologne on November 19 and 20. The concept: network, exchange and learn from each other in the sense of digital progress. The best companies are awarded the “Digital Champions Award”. Further details on the digitization initiative can be found here and www.telekom.com/digital-x-special .



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