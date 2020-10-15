Premiere of Beethoven's 10th Symphony postponed to 2021

Due to the current COVID-19 situation and increasing numbers of infections, the world premiere of Beethoven's unfinished 10th Symphony will be postponed to the fall of 2021. The premiere was planned with the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn under the baton of General Music Director Dirk Kaftan at the Telekom Forum in Bonn. Tickets already purchased for the event will lose their validity due to the still unclear conditions and must be returned. Further information on how to return tickets is listed below.

"We were all looking forward to a wonderful concert evening. To jointly experienced culture that brings Beethoven and technology together in a unique way. But we know that now is not the time. That is why we are preparing for a concert evening next year. Without time pressure and as festive as artists and concertgoers would like it to be," emphasizes Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Höttges.

About the project:

Shortly before his death, Ludwig van Beethoven began composing his 10th Symphony. It has remained unfinished to this day.

In honor of Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birthday, Deutsche Telekom put together an international team of experts headed by Dr. Matthias Röder to develop an artificial intelligence to complete Beethoven's work. The symphony completed with the help of the AI was to be premiered live by the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn in mid-November in front of a large audience and in the MagentaTV live stream.

"The genius Ludwig van Beethoven remains unique. We want to show how the cooperation of human and artificial intelligence can fire our imagination. To this end, we are closely following Beethoven's sketches. We only complete where we have material and approaches from Beethoven himself. This is also what our international experts stand for," says Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Höttges.

Tickets will be refunded, regardless of where they were purchased, via the Beethovenfest Bonn sales office. Ticket purchasers are requested to send the original tickets, including name, address and bank details, to the following address:

International Beethovenfest Bonn gGmbH

Keyword "Unfinished

Kurt-Schumacher-Straße 3

D-53113 Bonn

The payment of the ticket prices will be made within approx. 2 weeks after submission.