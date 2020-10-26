Telekom shows municipalities the way to the Smart City

In the current corona pandemic, the importance of digitization is particularly evident. Those who do not digitize are at a disadvantage. This applies above all to the public sector. The message is clear: now is the time to act. The Smart Country Convention , the leading trade show for digitization in cities and municipalities, is also promoting this with the motto: "Digitize Public Services". On October 27 and 28, Telekom's Smart City experts will show how digitization can succeed in both urban and rural areas.

No Smart City without a digital strategy

"The combination of technology and urban planning has the potential for pioneering concepts. We not only connect people, but also cities, regions and data for a better quality of life," says Michael Frank, responsible for Smart City at Telekom. "Greater convenience in everyday life, a green and healthy living environment, the sensible use of resources - digitalization is making a decisive contribution to all of these aspects”. Digitization must be considered in urban development. According to the digital association Bitkom e.V., this is the recipe for success for a successful transformation. Politicians are also underscoring the urgency with the "Smart Cities Model Projects" funding program of the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI). These are the best prerequisites for getting off to a good start. However, there is often a lack of know-how to master this complex task alone. There is no single solution that can be implemented for all cities or regions.

Digital participation for local authorities

This is where Telekom comes in: Together with the German Association of Towns and Municipalities (DStGB) and United Smart Cities, a United Nations initiative, Telekom has developed the co-creation approach. Together with all those involved, first and foremost citizens, business and politics, the goals for the use of smart technologies are selected. The early involvement of all interest groups in the municipal development process is crucial. If all of them shape tomorrow's everyday life together, this creates the necessary broad acceptance for change. The eastern Bavarian region of Wunsiedel is already on the way to becoming the "smart Fichtelgebirge". Designated a "Smart City model region" by the BMI in 2019, a digital strategy is currently being developed with broad citizen participation and Telekom's Smart City experts. Ideally, it could later be transferred to other rural regions.

Urban mobility: Without a car from A to B to C to ...

An attractive location for citizens and the economy is increasingly defined by "green" factors, such as low CO2 emissions and clean air or the desire for a car-poor city. Until then, intelligent technology will ensure a more relaxed traffic situation in conurbations. Deutsche Telekom will be presenting its new concept for "urban mobility" at the fair. You can already experience it in the Hannover region. Commuters and visitors will find an attractive alternative to the car: Park and ride facilities outside the city now offer more than just parking. Built-in sensors monitor the occupancy and compare the information with other transport modes, such as public transport, bike-sharing or cab capacities. In this way, the entire travel route can be planned seamlessly. These transportation hubs provide cities with real-time data on capacity utilization. The added value is created by combining classic utilization analysis with commuter analysis. Visitor flows at major events can thus be better managed. The "digital street twin" is also new. The "Street Twin" reflects the entire mobility infrastructure of a city - from cycle paths and parking spaces for the disabled to e-charging stations and loading zones for goods. The solution collects data such as position and occupancy and makes it available for online maps.

Deutsche Telekom also supports the trend towards electric vehicles: The complete Electronic Vehicle Charging package includes planning, setting up and operating state-of-the-art charging infrastructure with integrated load management. The operator and management software are provided as SaaS (Software as a Service). Existing charging points can be easily integrated.

Secure data handling for municipal data platforms

Cities have access to data from a wide variety of use cases - in historically grown and delimited systems and in different formats and standards: The economy provides data from commuters to workplaces and stores. The administration has data in applications. Data from a wide variety of means of transport flows in from networked urban mobility applications.

The municipalities recognize: Only when this information is combined in an urban data platform can they tap the full potential of the data, develop new use cases and broaden the scope of existing solutions through cross-city collaboration. The "Data Competence Center Cities and Regions (DKSR)", a project of the Fraunhofer Morgenstadt Initiative, will support municipalities in the use of their data. The core of the project is a neutral, secure open source data platform including operation and hosting - affordable also for small and medium-sized cities. With the DKSR, data can be found, accessed in a structured manner and securely shared. The municipalities retain full control over their data. The DKSR is a joint initiative of Fraunhofer, Telekom, [ui!] Urban Software Institute and axxessio and will be available at the end of the year.

For more information about Deutsche Telekom’s smart city services, please visit smartcity.telekom.com .

Under the motto "Digitize Public Services" the Smart Country Convention will take place on October 27 and 28, 2020. Telekom will present concepts and solutions for Smart Cities and Smart Regions. More information on the program can be found here .

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