DIGITAL X presents the Digital Champions Award 2020

The Digital Champions Award honors digital showcase projects and innovative solutions. Start-ups and companies from all over Germany have applied for the prestigious award in 2020. The award was given to companies that use digital solutions in their business in a particularly consistent or innovative way. Companies that have improved their products or developed new business models with the help of digitization.

This is the fifth time that an independent jury has honored pioneers of digitization with the "Digital Champions Award". This year, the scientific partner, the University of St. Gallen and the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, as well as the jury, which includes representatives Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH and Beat Balzli, Editor-in-Chief of WirtschaftsWoche, chose solutions that make hospitals smart, fitness apps intelligent and companies fit for the future.

DIGITAL CHAMPIONS 2020

University Medicine Essen: “Colleague AI” at work in the Smart Hospital

The „Smart Hospital“ is already a reality at Essen University Medicine: The more than 8,000 doctors and nurses at the 32 clinics or 24 institutes of Essen University Medicine are supported by a large number of digital assistants. An electronic medical record accompanies the patient throughout the Group and relieves the staff of administrative tasks. In the laboratory, pipetting robots assist in the preparation of samples. In radiology, AI applications support physicians in the evaluation of image data, such as X-ray, CT or MRI images. With the digitization of the healthcare system, University Medicine Essen is driving a real future topic and is therefore the winner in the category "Digital Processes & Organization".

Freeletics GmbH from Munich: Fitness with the digital personal trainer

More than 50 million users in 160 countries train with the digital workouts and training plans of Freeletics GmbH from Munich. The seven-year-old company now ranks among the most advanced digital personal trainers on the market. With the support of artificial intelligence (AI), they design their trainings in a way that best suits the user's goals, habits and fitness level. Convinced by the overall package, the jury awarded the prize for "Best Digital Customer Experience".

BIT Technology Solutions GmbH from Munich: Artificial intelligence must also train

The digital solution of BIT Technology Solutions GmbH trains artificial intelligence, which will later control autonomous vehicles. For this, especially dangerous situations are automatically simulated virtually. The AI learns without anyone getting hurt. The sensor data is based on freely available real data such as maps, driving tests, customer or fleet data. This purely digital solution from BIT Technology Solutions GmbH thus made it safely onto the winners' podium in the category "Digital Products & Services".

Beumer Group from the Münsterland: How the specialist for logistics systems opens up new business areas

The business of the Beumer Group is the transportation of parcels, stones, waste and many other materials. In order to remain successful in the market, the company has taken an in-depth look at its own digitization. The result is two spin-offs: The start-up BG.evolution in Dortmund looks at customer problems form outside the group structures. It develops innovations and customer-oriented solutions outside the usual product development process. The second spin-off, Beam GmbH in Berlin, faces industry challenges through the cooperation of start-ups and established companies. Its goal is to establish up to three new start-ups per year. This strategic foresight is honored with the Digital Champions Award in the category "Digital Transformation Mittelstand".

The Digital Champions Award is Germany's largest cross-industry award for digitization. The joint project of WirtschaftsWoche and Deutsche Telekom offers a stage for successful digitizers from medium-sized businesses. The renowned award makes digital showcase projects and innovative solutions visible not only nationally but also regionally.



To the background

Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitization initiative. More than 200 national and international partners are involved. It will tour six German regions in spring 2020. The grand finale of Digital X 2020 will take place on November 19 and 20 in Cologne. The concept: networking, exchanging and learning from each other in the sense of digital progress. The best companies are awarded the " Digital Champions Award ". Further details on the digitization initiative can be found here and at www.telekom.com/digital-x-special .



E-Mail: presse@digital-x.eu



About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group Profil

About the DIGITAL X initiative: Follow the hashtag #digitalx on Twitter and LinkedIn