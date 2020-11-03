Zoom and Deutsche Telekom enter into sales partnership

The video-first unified communications platform Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and Deutsche Telekom are entering into a sales partnership. Since October 2, customers can obtain Zoom’s service directly from Telekom. Customers who book Zoom via Telekom will benefit from the advice of specialized customer teams and contract handling with their usual contractual partner.

Via a dedicated conference website , interested parties can contact experts directly and receive individual advice and customized offers. This means the video conferencing service is now available to many more German companies. Long-standing Telekom customers do not have to get used to dealing with a new contact.

“With Telekom, our sales ecosystem is growing to include a strong partner with excellent market knowledge, extensive experience and an established name. We are pleased to reach completely new target audiences through this partnership, small and medium-sized businesses, for example,” commented Peer Stemmler, Head of DACH at Zoom. “We are convinced that Telekom’s clientele will also be delighted with the simple and frictionless video communication Zoom enables.”

“Most recently, ‘zooming’ has become synonymous with online video telephony. We can now offer this experience directly to our customers through our channels,” said Peter Schamel, VP of Business Collaboration Services at Deutsche Telekom. “As a telecommunications company, it is essential for us to keep up with the times. With Zoom, we are now integrating an intuitive and widely used tool into our portfolio. We are making sure that we can provide our business customers with the modern technology they need in the current situation and beyond from a single source.”

Zoom is a leading unified communications platform that delivers an easy-to-use, secure, and frictionless customer experience. The unified communications platform can be used on a wide variety of devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs. It is known and loved by users around the world. The software enables video communication in very good audio and video quality, calendar integration and a recording function. But Zoom also provides various other services such as text-based chat or video support for conference rooms. This allows corporate communication to be bundled on a single platform.

Zoom has been available for order on the Telekom “Conferencing & Collaboration” platform since October 2. Interested users can choose from the products Zoom Meetings, Zoom Rooms and Zoom Webinars. They will then receive individual advice from Telekom experts. Interested users can find all the information on the Telekom website .





