Birthday party in honor of Ludwig van Beethoven

On December 16, Ludwig van Beethoven will be honored at the Telekom Forum in Bonn with a big birthday party to mark his 250th birthday. The BeethovenNight powered by Telekom will be shown on MagentaTV and free of charge on MagentaMusik 360 at www.magenta-musik-360.de. International artists will be performing on stage across all genres, celebrating the composer with music, dance, poetry and discussion rounds in the anniversary year.

The birthday show is presented by Susan Link. The Beethoven Orchestra Bonn will play, conducted by Dirk Kaftan. The program includes original works by Ludwig van Beethoven and two world premieres: Max Richter's Beethoven - Homage "Opus 2020" and Quincy Jones "Ode to Joy". Live performers are Daniel Hope (violin), Sarah Bosetti (cabaret), Joy Denalane (vocals), the opera choir of the Theater Bonn, Irish Step Club Bonn, Marcus Schinkel, Marcús Schmid & Anja Martin (as chroniclers).

Presenter and the composers of the BeethovenNight

Susan Link is a journalist and presenter of, among other things, the ARD morning magazine. During the BeethovenNight, she will guide you through the varied program of concerts, performances and discussions.

Quincy Jones is a composer, producer, arranger and has worked with the greatest actors in pop history. Among other things, he was responsible for the legendary album 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson. For his work he has received numerous gold and platinum records, several Grammys and the Polar Music Prize. For the BeethovenNight he composed a piece about the "Ode to Joy", which will be premiered during the anniversary concert.

Max Richter is a composer, pianist and producer. The Brit is one of the most frequently performed composers of contemporary music. His works can be heard on international stages and can be experienced in award-winning films and video installations. On the occasion of the BeethovenNight, he composed a Beethoven Homage, which will be premiered on December 16.

The Beethoven Orchestra Bonn is led by conductor Dirk Kaftan. The orchestra is Beethoven's ambassador. In addition to working with international soloists, the focus is on historical repertoires, intercultural projects and participatory and educational concerts. Last but not least, the orchestra tries out unusual concert formats and searches for lively and contemporary ways to convey artistic content.

The BeethovenNight powered by Telekom is an event organized by the BTHVN Jubiläumsgesellschaft.

About the Beethoven Orchester

About BeethovenNight

About MagentaMusik 360

About MagentaTV

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group Profile