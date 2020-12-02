Telekom employees “#TAKEPART wholeheartedly”

“#TAKEPART wholeheartedly” – this year, Deutsche Telekom will once again have a heart for children by participating in the “Ein Herz für Kinder” fundraiser. 2.000 Telekom employees will volunteer their time to support BILD hilft e.V. with their donation gala on December 5, 2020. Deutsche Telekom will also make a financial donation for children and young people in need. ZDF will broadcast the gala live at 8:15 p.m.

During the program, 2,000 Telekom employees will take incoming donations by phone. They will be operating the donation hotline at 14 of the company’s service centers. This year, the employees will also provide support from their remote offices at home for the first time. They will record the donators’ names and contributions in a central tool. As a result, it will be possible to display the incoming donations during the live broadcast.

Ferri Abolhassan, Managing Director of Service at Telekom Deutschland, is proud of the dedication: “I admire and I am proud of all our colleagues indoor and in the field, who are always there for our customers, even in the times of Corona, and now with just as much heart and soul, voluntarily also for the children. This year, 2,000 big-hearted volunteers are involved. That’s 500 more than last year and many from the home office. This underlines once again that we take social responsibility – as Deutsche Telekom and as a service. My thanks and respect to all those who support the campaign.”

With the aim of increasing donations, the company also plans to provide reports on its own high-reach digital channels. Michael Hagspihl, Managing Director for Consumers at Telekom Deutschland, underlines the point: “We are wholeheartedly taking part and will utilize our magenta power to report on the donation gala because supporting children and young people is a matter that is really close to our hearts.”

The scope of the willingness to help is immense: 355 million euros have been donated over the past four decades. In this time, the BILD hilft e.V. “Ein Herz für Kinder” aid organization has supported almost 19,000 aid projects. “I am so glad about Deutsche Telekom’s dedication,” explains Ulrike Zeitlinger-Haake, 1st Chairperson of the association. “Every donated cent helps needy children and young persons towards a better and happier life.”

Social commitment has a long tradition at Deutsche Telekom and is a core concern of the Group. Many children have to go without the bare necessities: medical care, school materials, warm meals, or even a roof over their heads. Children and young people have a right to equal opportunities in our society. It is for this reason that Deutsche Telekom and its employees support the BILD hilft e.V. “Ein Herz für Kinder” charity organization. More information is available at www.ein-herz-fuer-kinder.de/en .

Participating Telekom service center sites

Augsburg, Berlin, Brühl, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt/Main, Hamburg, Hanover, Leipzig, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, Trier, as well as around 1,000 homes of Deutsche Telekom employees.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group Profile