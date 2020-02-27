T-Systems Receives SAP EMEA North Service Partner Excellence Award 2020 for Partner of the Year

A splendid start to 2020: SAP* has awarded T-Systems with its 2020 Partner Excellence Award as “Service Partner of the Year” for the EMEA North Region. With this award, SAP honors partners who have made an outstanding contribution to advancing the digital transformation of SAP customers.

The prize winners – together with SAP – help customers easily implement innovations, achieve quick results, grow sustainably, and work more easily with SAP solutions. T-Systems is receiving the award for successful partner managed cloud projects in Ireland, the Netherlands, and Germany. With the partner managed cloud model, T-Systems offers maintenance alongside implementation services. Customers additionally receive usage rights for SAP licenses.

“This award is a great recognition of our partnership with SAP. It acknowledges our shared efforts and business in the region over the last two years,” says Elena María Ordóñez del Campo, who is responsible for SAP solutions at T-Systems. “As a global market leader for SAP application operations, we provide end-to-end support for businesses that use SAP solutions, also during the SAP S/4HANA transformation. In doing so, we rely on a multi-cloud operational approach and our own Cloudifier methodology. Together with SAP, we are making partner managed cloud an important element of our SAP value proposition for the EMEA North Region.”

Partner managed cloud (PMC) combines licenses, service, and support. This truly end-to-end approach covers the complete IT stack and customers’ entire value chain, something which really sets it apart. The combination of SAP services by T-Systems and the flexible PMC model is what makes the difference. It means customers always have the right SAP software solutions.

The partner managed cloud model is available for SAP’s entire portfolio of solutions, as well as for on-premise and cloud solutions.

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