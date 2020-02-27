World’s first end-to-end 5G data transmission in two network slices

Deutsche Telekom collaborates with partners Ericsson and Nokia on the network side and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated on the terminal side. Together they accomplished the world’s first end-to-end data transmission in two network slices on a multi-vendor platform. This platform integrates Standalone 5G New Radio from Ericsson and a 5G Core from Nokia on a 5G SA (standalone) architecture. The accomplishment in a lab environment validates the feasibility of 5G Network Slicing for customized enterprise solutions.

5G Network Slicing

Network Slicing is a key architectural feature in 5G. It involves the virtual splitting of network resources and paths into so-called Network Slices. Different service characteristics and quality parameters can then be provided per slice according to customer needs.

“Full 5G Network Slicing promises to bring a whole new level of service experience for our enterprise customers. Customers should be able to provision slices for a variety of use cases with different service level needs and performance requirements,” says Alex Jinsung Choi, SVP Strategy & Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom. “We are excited to achieve this technical validation of end-to-end multi-vendor slicing with our innovation partners. As a next phase, we will focus on realizing the full automation of slices as a key step to unlock the true value of 5G for enterprise customers.”

Arun Bansal, President and Head of Ericsson Europe & Latin America, says: “I am incredibly pleased to be able to announce yet another Ericsson milestone. Delivering the full potential of end-to-end network slicing requires deploying both 5G Standalone (SA) New Radio and 5G Core. Full automation is key to future network slicing architecture. The Ericsson 5G SA RAN solution featuring NW slicing with our latest software release, running on our proven and widely deployed 5G capable RAN hardware, offers communications service providers with the differentiation needed to monetize 5G investments with advanced use cases beyond mobile broadband. We at Ericsson continue to drive innovation, and in turn value, for our customers.”

“5G Network Slicing will allow operators to deliver a wide variety of applications, reduce time-to-market through simplified service creation and deployment, and reduce operational effort and expenditure – but it requires a strong foundation,” said Jan van Tetering, Senior Vice President Europe at Nokia. “Nokia’s 5G core has inherent cloud-native features and capabilities that will allow Deutsche Telekom to run full 5G Network Slicing at scale and rapidly deliver on the promise of 5G.”

“5G serves as the foundational technology that makes it possible for everything and everyone to communicate and interact seamlessly. Network Slicing can add efficiency, flexibility, and agility to address specific customer needs and to create new business models,” said Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, QUALCOMM Europe, Inc.

Details of Lab-Setup

The data calls were transmitted using a 5G smartphone form factor test device. It is powered by a Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System which enables data transmission over two network slices. The set-up includes an integrated 5G NR Standalone (SA) RAN from Ericsson and the 5G Core (5GC) from Nokia. Both, RAN and Core, were deployed at Deutsche Telekom’s infrastructure in Germany.

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