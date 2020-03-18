Corona: Telekom Shops temporarily closed

In view of the corona crisis, Deutsche Telekom discontinued sales and service in its currently around 500 own shops on March 18. This also affects the approximately 200 partner agencies in Germany. Telekom is working with the authorities to find a solution so that some shops can soon be reopened as a basic service for the population.

With this decision, Telekom is fulfilling its duty of care for employees and customers throughout Germany. The focus is on the health of customers and employees and the will to contain the coronavirus. The company is also following the federal government's recommendation for the retail sector. However, not all federal states have yet followed this recommendation. For customers of Telekom Shops, the following applies everywhere: new orders and fault reports submitted in the shop are processed seamlessly.

Germany is not the only country in which Telekom is temporarily closing its shops. In the Netherlands it affects all its shops, in the USA 80 percent.

You can shop around the clock at www.telekom.de . There you will also find the contact details for all your questions and concerns regarding service. In detail:

Hotlines

Free of charge, around the clock, 7 days a week.

Order: 0800 33 03000

Customer service fixed network: 0800 33 01000

Customer service Mobile Communications: 0800 33 02202

from mobile phone: 2202

Callback service

Further contact details are available at www.telekom.de/kontak t (in German):

"Telekom hilft" - Community, Facebook and Twitter

Chat (Text, Video, Digital Service Assistant)

Online help

Infos & Service also in the "MeinMagenta App" in the App Store and on Google Play.

Help for Laptop, Smartphone, Smart Home & Co: www.telekom.de/computerhilfe





